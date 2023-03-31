BetMGM Massachusetts promo code unlocks a $1K bet for Celtics, Red Sox

Activate the latest BetMGM Massachusetts promo code to place a big wager on any NBA or MLB game this weekend. You can also choose to use this wager for the Final Four on Saturday. New customers in the Bay State can activate this welcome bonus by signing up for an account through our links, so the code will automatically be applied for you.

The BetMGM Massachusetts promo code allows you to be aggressive with your first wager. You can bet up to $1,000 on any game, and you’ll get a bonus bet refund if it loses.

All of your bets made on the app will go toward earning points for BetMGM Rewards. You can use these points to level up in the program and unlock better perks. There are odds for the NBA, UFC, NHL, MLB, and many other sports.

Click here to claim the best BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer. New users can place a bet up to $1,000.

Wager on the Celtics with the BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code

The Celtics are 13.5-point favorites against the Jazz on Friday night. After using the welcome bonus, place a $50 wager on this game to gain a $50 gift card to use at the NBA store. This is a perfect way to grab some Celtics gear.

And Lakers will be going up against the Timberwolves. LeBron James is back in the lineup for Los Angeles, and they have a chance to move up to the 6th seed in the Western Conference before the playoffs begin. This would keep them out of the play-in game.

As the “King of Sportsbooks,” BetMGM provides customers with a variety of betting options. If you are new to betting online, there is a guide that explains the different types of wagers.

BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks a $1K Wager

Follow these easy steps to sign up with the best welcome bonus. You must be at least 21 years old to wager in the state.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer and complete registration. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Bets can be made from inside of the MA state lines. Deposit money into your account with an available payment method. Place a wager up to $1K.

A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. It will be a single bonus bet for losing wagers under $50. But if it the loss is over $50, you will get five bonus bets that are each 20% of the initial wager.

Start Betting on MLB Games with the BetMGM App

BetMGM has a special offer for the opening weekend of MLB games. If you lose a no run first inning bet because of a single run, you will get a bonus bet refund up to $25. The Red Sox lost their opener to the Orioles, but they are back in action on Saturday afternoon. Check out the future odds to bet on the World Series winner, MVP, and Rookie of the Year.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer and sign up. Place a wager up to $1K on any game.

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.