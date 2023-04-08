BetMGM Massachusetts promo code unlocks a huge wager for UFC 287

There is a BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer for new users in the Bay State. It’s perfect to use for one of the UFC 287 matchups on Saturday night. To unlock this offer, sign up for an account on BetMGM Sportsbook through our links.

Our BetMGM Massachusetts promo code allows new users to wager up to $1,000. If this bet loses, you will receive a refund in bonus bets.

The “King of Sportsbooks” is a top option for UFC fans in many other states. The BetMGM app recently launched in Massachusetts, giving sports fans in the state access to a top sportsbook loyalty program in BetMGM Rewards. In addition to the UFC, you can also bet on the Masters, NBA, NHL, and MLB games this weekend.

Click here to activate the best BetMGM Massachusetts promo code. Place your first bet on UFC 287 up to $1,000.

Best BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code for Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Israel Adesanya has lost his last three fights against Alex Pereira, but he is still the favorite on Saturday night. Two of those fights were in kickboxing. On Saturday, the middleweight championship belt will be up for grabs.

The main card will begin at 10 pm ET on ESPN+. You can use BetMGM app to bet on the method of victory and outcome of each round. Here are the other bouts on the main card:

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Christian Rodriguez vs. Raul Rosas

Wager Up to $1K with the BetMGM Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

All new customers in Massachusetts can use this welcome bonus. BetMGM is a legal betting option, so you must be at least 21 years old to sign up. Basic info will be required during registration to verify your identity. Follow our guide to start with the first bet offer.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code and sign up. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your Android or iPhone. You can make wagers with the app from within the MA state lines. Select a banking method to fund your account. Accepted options include PayPal, online banking, and credit/debit cards. Place a bet up to $1,000.

If your losing wager is over $50, you will receive five bonus bets as a refund. Each one will be 20% of your initial wager. These can be used for any sport or game on BetMGM.

Promotions for MLB Games & the Masters Tournament

Go to the promotions tab to find additional offers for this weekend. It includes a special bonus for the Masters Tournament. If you bet $20 on the Masters, BetMGM will instantly give you $20 in bonus bets.

There is also an MLB promo for betting on a no run first inning. If this bet loses because of just one run, BetMGM will give you a refund in bonus bets up to $25. All of your wagers will be earning points for BetMGM Rewards, which you can redeem for other bonuses and discounts to use at MGM properties in Las Vegas. You can find other sports on BetMGM, like soccer, hockey, tennis, and rugby.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Massachusetts promo code offer. Place your first bet on UFC 287 up to $1,000.

