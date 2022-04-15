BetMGM NBA Playoffs promo code gives wild 20-1 no-brainer payout

The BetMGM NBA playoffs promo code is completely off the chain. Bonus offers that will give you $200 for free are few and far between, but that’s the deal. When you make a $10 moneyline bet, you get $200 if a shot is made from behind the arc.

This is a deal that you simply cannot pass up. If you are not a current BetMGM sportsbook user, you qualify. Simply click this link to activate the promotion and you will be eligible for a $200 first bet bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

THREE-POINTER BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

There are some great games on the schedule, and this is only the beginning. The action will be intense for the next few weeks, and this promotion will give you a nice boost.

You will never see a game without multiple three-pointers hit, and you only need one to capitalize on this welcome bonus offer. If you do not have a BetMGM account right now, this is your lucky day.

Click right here to access the BetMGM NBA playoffs promo code for new players. It will provide a $200 bonus for a $10 moneyline bet if a triple is made in the game.

Bet MGM NBA Playoffs Promo Code Opt-In Process

After you reach the landing page through one of our links, the stealth promo code will be unsealed. You will be prompted to register, so you provide your name, email address, phone number, and other basic information.

Your location will be verified, and your account will go live. This is the time to download the BetMGM app so you can bet anywhere in the state of Colorado. In fact, you can wager in any state with a BetMGM presence that has legalized sports betting.

Promotion Details

After you make your first deposit, you make a moneyline bet on any NBA game 00 including a Nets vs. Celtics matchup. The promotion minimum is $10, but you can bet any amount. If you usually bet small increments of $50 or less, opportunity is knocking.

You can make a $200 wager and enjoy some heart pumping action while you watch the game. If you win, your bankroll will get a nice boost. Plus, your account will be lifted with $200 in bonus credit, so you will be in good shape going forward

On the other side of the coin, if you lose your bet, there are no worries. The $200 bonus will make you whole, so you are back in business with no harm done.

Access the Bet MGM NBA Playoffs Promo Code Right Now

There is no reason to delay, and there is nothing to think through. BetMGM is offering you $200 in return for a $10 wager. There is zero chance that there will be no three-pointers made, so this is an absolute gift.

You can access this promo in the Colorado sports betting market, and it is also available in Wyoming, Arizona, Iowa, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Michigan.

Click right here to take advantage of this sweet BetMGM NBA playoffs promo code. It will deliver a $200 bonus for a $10 minimum moneyline bet if a three-pointer is made in the game.