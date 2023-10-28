BetMGM NBA promo code: $1,500 bet bonus for opening weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best BetMGM NBA promo code offer will unlock a four-figure offer for bettors. There are plenty of NBA games to choose from on the first Saturday of the season. Let’s take a closer look at this new promotion.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!

With the 2023-24 regular season underway, it’s the perfect time to activate BetMGM NBA promo code AMNY1500. New users who claim this offer can begin with a $1,500 first bet on any NBA game tonight.

Bettors who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. Remember, this offer is applicable to any NBA game today. There are seven games on the schedule, including Knicks-Pelicans and Sixers-Raptors.

BetMGM Sportsbook is available in the App Store or Google Play Store. We recommend downloading the app for the best overall experience. Let’s take a deep dive into the details behind this exclusive offer.

Click this link to access BetMGM NBA promo code AMNY1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet for any game tonight.

NBA Saturday Matchups

There are seven NBA matchups on tap for today. Bettors can bet on the spread, total points, moneyline, and individual player props. In fact, new users can combine multiple bet legs into one massive same game parlay. Here are the current odds on the NBA games today at BetMGM Sportsbook:

New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5) vs. New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors (+3.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Detroit Pistons (+1.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards (+1.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) vs. Indiana Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) vs. Miami Heat

Phoenix Suns (-5.5) vs. Utah Jazz

Score $1,500 First Bet Using This BetMGM NBA Promo Code

This $1,500 first bet is one of the largest offers on the market for basketball fans this weekend. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have a safety net in place on this first bet.

Place a cash wager on any game. Remember, any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered here. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonuses.

There are no guarantees to win with this offer, but getting a second chance can’t be overlooked. Bettors who win on that first bet will have a head start on the weekend.

BetMGM NBA Promo Code: How to Sign Up

It won’t take long for bettors to sign up and start winning with this BetMGM NBA promo. Here’s a quick look at how to sign up and activate this offer:

From there, fill out the required fields with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, etc.)

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Start with a $1,500 first bet on any NBA game tonight.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for a refund in bonus bets.

