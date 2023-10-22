BetMGM NFL bonus code: Claim the $1,500 bet offer for NFL Week 7

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New users can unlock the latest BetMGM NFL bonus code offer to place a big wager on any game on Sunday. Week 7 is full of intriguing matchups, and you can pick any spread or moneyline with this welcome offer. You can unlock this bonus code by signing up through our links, so nothing will need to be entered during registration.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the BetMGM NFL bonus code to start with a wager up to $1,500. If it loses, you will be sent a refund in bonus bets.

First, pick an NFL game you want to bet on. Then you can decide the spread, prop, or total you want to wager on. This offer allows new customers to begin with a larger wager than usual, knowing a second chance will be available after a loss.

Sign up here to activate the BetMGM NFL bonus code and place a wager up to $1,500. New users will get a refund in bonus bets if it loses.

Pick Any Spread with the BetMGM NFL Bonus Code

These are all of the Week 7 matchups and the spreads for the home teams. If you are new to betting, there is a guide on BetMGM that explains all of the different types of markets and how the odds work.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5)

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts (+3.5)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (+8)

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (+3)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (-8.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos (+1.5)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (+7)

Your first bet can also be on a player prop. There are totals for Patrick Mahomes, osh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Jalen Hurts, and more. Users can live bet during NFL games on the BetMGM app. This is a great way to find value and hedge pregame wagers.

Wager Up to $1,500 on BetMGM Sportsbook

Take these simple steps to sign up with the top welcome offer on the “King of Sportsbooks.” It is available to all new customers in eligible states, which now includes Kentucky.

Click here to activate the BetMGM NFL bonus code and register for an account. Fill in the information needed to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and allow for location services. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, such as a credit/debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place a wager up to $1,500.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will send you five bonus bets. Each bet will be 20% of your initial loss.

Earn Perks Throughout the NFL Season with MGM Rewards

All of your bets this NFL season on BetMGM will go toward earning perks through the loyalty program. In addition to sports betting bonuses, you can get discounts for traveling to MGM Resorts across the country.

Click here to activate the BetMGM NFL bonus code for Week 7. New customers can start with a wager up to $1,500 and use a bonus bet refund after a loss.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.