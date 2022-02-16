BetMGM NY has wild bet $10, win $200 no-brainer for Nets-Knicks

The BetMGM NY promo code for tonight’s Knicks vs. Nets matchup unlocks a guaranteed winner for players in the NY sports betting market. Whether you want to back the Knicks or Nets this evening, a $10 bet on the Knicks tonight can’t lose. In fact, that wager will turn around a guaranteed $200 payout.

The latest BetMGM NY promo code continues to offer up fantastic specials throughout the end of the month, including what translates to a guaranteed payout at 20-1 odds. Bettors who get in before tip-off tonight will turn around a guaranteed $200 bonus just for placing a $10 wager on the Knicks to win.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BETMGM NEW YORK CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

Not only will bettors lock in the $200 bonus, but they will also win any potential cash payout if the Knicks get it done. Given New York enters this matchup as a 4.5-point and -195 moneyline favorite, oddsmakers give them an edge this evening, making this seem like a favorable night to cash in on this BetMGM NY promo.

Click here to secure the bet $10, get $200 guaranteed offer with BetMGM NY ahead of Knicks-Nets.

BetMGM NY Promo Code Gives Guaranteed Knicks-Nets Bonus

Since BetMGM NY first launched last month, the popular sportsbook operator has been giving bettors a variety of outstanding new player offers. Such deals include a $1,000 risk-free first bet, wild football odds, and deposit matches. And while each of those special represented strong offers, the chance to lock in outrageous 20-1 odds — and a guaranteed payout — is simply a must-have setup.

All eyes will be Nets-Knicks in what stacks up as the premier early-evening matchup, and the betting action in the NY sports betting market figures to be heavy on this contest.

How to Use the BetMGM NY Promo Code

Getting started with BetMGM NY is quick and easy. The process takes just a minute, so let’s do a quick walkthrough on the steps involved.

Click here to automatically secure the BetMGM NY promo code needed to bet $10 on the Knicks and get a $200 bonus.

to automatically secure the BetMGM NY promo code needed to bet $10 on the Knicks and get a $200 bonus. Make a first deposit of at least $10. There are a variety of deposit methods available, including PayPal, online checking, debit cards, credit cards, and more.

Place a $10 moneyline bet on the Knicks to beat the Nets tonight. Get a $200 bonus. If the Knicks wager wins, also collect an additional cash payout.

Players in other states can use the links in this article to lock in a bet $10 win $200 no-brainer on the game bet to feature at least one three-pointer. Players using the NY sports betting app will automatically get the Knicks special.

Other Notable Specials and Bonuses

In the coming days, the BetMGM NY promo code will unlock access to a risk-free bet on the Daytona 500 this weekend. Lock in a $25 insurance policy on a bet for the race.

Meanwhile, one game parlay insurance will provide a $25 refund on any NBA contest. Hockey bettors can score an NHL live free bet that gives a $10 bonus on any $50 NHL live bet and NHL overtime insurance that refunds wagers up to $25 on losses in the extra period.

Click here to secure the bet $10, get $200 guaranteed offer with BetMGM NY ahead of Knicks-Nets tonight.