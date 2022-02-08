BetMGM NY gears up for Super Bowl with $1,000 risk-free bet, 5 more offers

The BetMGM NY app is bringing New York bettors big value in the days leading up to Super Bowl 56 with a relentless package of bonuses across multiple sports. While all new players can jump in with a $1,000 risk-free first bet, they will also receive a handful of in-app specials that could translate to monster payouts.

A special BetMGM NY promo code won’t be needed by New York bettors to sign up for the best Super Bowl bonuses and other offers on tap this week.

Whether it’s Bengals-Rams specials, Waste Management Open bonuses, or NBA and NHL deals, there are currently six different specials to lock in with between now and the final whistle of Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we will dive into how to sign up and cash in with one of the best NY sports betting apps right now.

BetMGM NY Super Bowl Promos

Bettors in New York will have their first opportunity to bet on the Super Bowl when the Bengals and Rams go head-to-head Sunday afternoon. And that means plenty of people in the Empire State will be looking for the best Super Bowl promos and free bets for the game. Not only can players lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet on point spreads, moneylines, or game totals, but they can also key in on some secondary bonuses that will potentially enhance winnings and cut down in the event of a loss.

The ability to lock in player props has long been a favorite of bettors, particularly when it comes to Super Bowl betting. That makes for good news as BetMGM NY will offer players one-game parlay insurance. Get back a stake of up to $25 in one leg loses in a single-game parlay. For instance, let’s say bettor goes in with a four-leg wager on Rams-Bengals. They hit three of those plays, but then miss on a prop outcome.

If that happens, a bet will be refunded, up to $25. In total, bettors can not only take a shot at a huge payout, but they can back it up with a second insurance policy in the process.

Other BetMGM NY Promos This Week

The Super Bowl will be the headline event, no doubt, but other games line the daily sports schedule ahead of time. The Waste Management Open is a favorite of golf bettors, and those who wager on it will get a risk-free token for betting $25. Meanwhile, just like the Super Bowl one-game parlay insurance special, players can get the same terms on an NBA one-game parlay as they look to hit it big prior to the Super Bowl.

Finally, be sure to check out two different NHL bonuses now that hockey is back in action following the All-Star Game. Get a $10 free live bet on any sport when placing a $50+ live bet on hockey and also get $25 back if your team loses in overtime.

Those who have yet to start with the BetMGM NY app will want to do so this week. The strongest sportsbook bonuses come in the days and weeks following a state launch and during the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Intense competition breeds great offers, and BetMGM NY is coming to the party this week with a variety of deals that will cater to the preferences of New York players.

