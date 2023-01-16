Quantcast
Sports

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 bet insurance before Cowboys-Bucs kickoff

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
betmgm ohio bonus code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Football fans can go big on the Buccaneers-Cowboys game with the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer. Bettors can hit the ground running by taking advantage of this new promotion. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this new offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

21+ and in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1- 800 -GAMBLER.

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER PROMO$1,000!
BET INSURANCECLAIM OFFER

New users can sign up with this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and get $1,000 in bet insurance. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger an immediate refund in bet credits.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys in the last game of NFL wild card weekend. The playoffs have featured wild comebacks and shocking finishes so far. That’s where this BetMGM Sportsbook offer can come in handy. New players who sign up with this offer will have access to a top-notch promotion. Instead of taking a chance on this game, set yourself up with one of the best promos out there.

Click this link to automatically access this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and get $1,000 in bet insurance for the NFL playoffs.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code: Bet $1K on NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are heating up and this BetMGM Ohio bonus provides bettors with a rare opportunity. The Buccaneers and Cowboys will close out wild card weekend with a bang.

Anyone who signs up with this offer will have the chance to bet on this game with 100% insurance up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bet credits.

Essentially, this offer provides bettors with two chances to win big this week. Anyone who loses on that first bet will have a shot at going big on another bet.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code Offer

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start betting on BetMGM Ohio. Here’s a quick look at the details behind this offer. Follow these simple steps to get started:

  • Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer.
  • Create a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit through any of the secure banking methods.
  • Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.
  • Place a $1,000 wager on Buccaneers-Cowboys or any other game this week.
  • Any losses will be offset with a 100% refund in bet credit.

Other Ways to Win on the NFL Playoffs

Winning on the NFL playoffs isn’t easy, but that unpredictability is what makes the games exciting. Thankfully, this BetMGM Ohio promotion can provide bettors with a safe landing spot. Remember, any losses will be offset with site credit.

In addition to this offer, bettors can check out the other ways to win on the NFL playoffs. There are daily odds boosts available at the top of the app. Bettors can also craft one game parlays with game lines, player props, novelty props, and other markets. Now is the perfect time to sign up and claim these offers.

Click this link to automatically access this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and get $1,000 in bet insurance for the NFL playoffs.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]edia.com

