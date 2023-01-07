BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $200 in bet credits with any TD this weekend

There is a special BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for NFL Week 18. New customers in the Buckeye State can follow our links to activate this promotion, so a code will not be needed.

After unlocking the BetMGM Ohio bonus code, make a $10 wager on any NFL game. If either team scores a touchdown in the game, you will get $200 in bet credits. This bonus is available regardless of the outcome of your bet.

There are many reasons why BetMGM is the “King of Sportsbooks.” Ohioans have access to loads of betting options, ongoing bonuses, and BetMGM Rewards.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code for a $200 TD Bonus

Customers who have yet to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook are eligible to use this promotion. Follow our guide to register with the offer.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Ohio bonus code and complete registration. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android device. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. Place a $10 bet on any NFL game.

As long as a TD is scored in the game you bet on, BetMGM will give you $200 in bet credits. Go to the promotions page to find other offers, including a drawing for a trip to Las Vegas.

Wager on any NFL Week 18 Game with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code

Week 18 games begin on Saturday. It starts with the Chiefs vs. Raiders, and Kansas City is still fighting for the top seed in the AFC. And the later game between the Titans and Jaguars will decide the AFC South champion. The winner will move on to the playoffs.

Other key games on Sunday include the Patriots vs. Bills, Jets vs. Dolphins, Giants vs. Eagles, Rams vs. Seahawks, Cowboys vs. Commanders, and Lions vs. Packers. The Packers can make the playoffs with a win over Detroit, but the Lions will also be playing for a playoff spot if the Seahawks lose to the Rams.

Betting Options for the Ravens vs. Bengals

As you watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game on TV, you can follow along with the live odds on the BetMGM app. The odds will change based on what is happening in the game. You will also find prop bets for Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase, and other Bengals players. Create a unique one game parlay with multiple markets.

Now is the time to get your future bets in on the Super Bowl. The Bengals have the fifth-best odds going into Week 18 at +700.

BetMGM provides many more sports to bet on, including basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, tennis, motorsports, and more. Since betting on NCAA sports is legal in Ohio, you can wager on all of the Division 1 basketball teams. There will be odds for the NCAAF National Championship on Monday between Georgia and TCU.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.