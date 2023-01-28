BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $200 TD bonus for NFL conference championship games

Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Sunday, bettors in Ohio can sign up for the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and earn a TD bonus. As long as either team scores a touchdown in the game, players will earn a $200 bonus with a $10+ moneyline bet.
New players will not need to manually input a BetMGM Ohio bonus code to Bet $10, Win $200. This TD bonus offer will be activated as soon as bettors sign up through the links on this page.
The Bengals and Chiefs both feature high-powered offenses that are led by two of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Either team scoring a touchdown in the game is just a matter of when, not if. Your $10 moneyline bet won’t even need to win for the $200 TD bonus to convey.
Bet $10, Win $200 when you activate our BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer by clicking here and betting on the Bengals-Chiefs game.
BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code Activates $200 TD Bonus for Bengals-Chiefs
When it comes to exciting, high-upside new user promos this weekend, BetMGM Ohio leads the way. Bettors who sign up via our links will have the chance to Bet $10, Win $200 if the Bengals or Chiefs score a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. This offer requires a moneyline bet, but even if your team loses, you can still pick up a win in bonus bets.
For example, if you wager $10 on the Bengals to win, but they lose 14-0, you would still earn $200 in bonus bets from the scored TD. If you wager on the Bengals and they win 7-0, you’d get the $200 in bonus bets, your $10 wager back, and a cash profit from the winning moneyline bet.
How to Apply Our BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code
If you want to unlock this $200 TD bonus offer, you’ll need to sign up wit hBetMGM Ohio. The entire sign-up process takes a few minutes, but you won’t need to enter a promo code manually to get in on the action.
- Click here to activate this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer.
- Enter the required personal information.
- Verify your location via a geolocation confirmation.
- Add $10+ to your account.
- Wager $10 or more on the Bengals’ or Chiefs’ moneyline.
Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets if either team scores a touchdown. If your team wins, you’ll also earn a cash profit on the winning bet.
AFC Championship Game Boosts
There are multiple odds boosts and enhanced markets available for the Bengals-Chiefs game. Navigate to the matchup via the NFL tab to select the following markets:
- Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards, Joe Burrow to throw for 280+ yards and 49+ total points scored (+350)
- Anything Better?: Travis Kelce to score 1+ TDs, Joe Burrow to throw 1+ TDs and Patrick Mahomes to throw for less than 280 yards (+400)
- Ja’Marr Chase to score 1+ touchdowns, Bengals to win and 48+ total points scored (+400)
- Jerick McKinnon and Travis Kelce each to score 1+ touchdowns and Chiefs to win (+600)
Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD in the Bengals-Chiefs game with this BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer.
21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.