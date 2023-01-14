BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 bet insurance for NFL wild card

Burst onto the scene with the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and go big for the opening round of the NFL playoffs. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

This BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is giving new players a chance to get $1,000 in NBA or NFL insurance this week. Any losses on your first bet will trigger an automatic refund in bet credits.

The NFL playoffs are here and it all starts on Saturday with wild card weekend when the 49ers and Seahawks meet. In the nightcap, Jacksonville and Los Angeles will feature a showdown between two outstanding young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code: NFL Insurance

Don’t miss out on the chance to sign up with this BetMGM Ohio offer. First things first, there is no need to input a bonus code when signing up with any of the links on this page. In fact, our links will automatically trigger this offer.

From there, place a wager on any game this week. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by bet insurance. In other words, someone who loses on a $1,000 bet will receive $1,000 back in bet credits.

In effect, BetMGM Ohio is providing bettors with two chances to win this week. With so much going on in the sports world, this promotion is arriving at the perfect time.

How to Access This BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code Offer

Accessing this BetMGM Ohio bonus is a breeze. Players can get started with this offer by signing up via any of the links on this page. Refer to the detailed guide below to get started:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

January NBA Schedule Heats Up

The NBA season is entering an important stretch. It feels like almost every team in the league has a chance at the playoffs given this year’s parity. There are plenty of options on the board this week, including several games throughout the weekend. Remember, this BetMGM Ohio insurance is applicable to any game in the NBA, NFL, NHL, and college basketball. Instead of taking a complete chance on the games, lock in this bet insurance for a safe landing spot. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to go all in on this initial wager.

