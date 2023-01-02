BetMGM Ohio promo code hits hard with $1K insured bet for Bills-Bengals

The NFL action continues tonight with a huge Monday night football game, and the first BetMGM Ohio promo code offer following the launch of mobile sports betting in the state will provide an advantage with a $1,000 insured bet.

To grab this special offer, click this link to trigger the BetMGM Ohio promo code instantly. After you set up your account, you place a wager, and you will get a betting credit refund if you lose.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

In tonight’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills. These are unquestionably two of the best teams in the league, and they are both riding extended winning streaks. It should be quite a battle, and this promotion adds another dimension. You can step out and make a sizable bet with no sweating required.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Ohio promo code that will generate a $1,000 insured first bet.

BetMGM Ohio promo code for Bills vs. Bengals

Let’s summarize this offer. First, the offer is intended to work for people at all budget levels. You can bet $10, $20, $50, or $500, and the wager will be insured all the way up to $1,000. In addition, you are not required to bet on tonight’s football game. If you see another spot that you like more, you can go for it, and you will get a second chance if you lose.

Plus, you can place the wager in a number of different markets. A win will result in a cash payout just like any other bet. You can withdraw the money or use all or some of it to place future wagers. In the event of a loss, you are still in business. A refund in bonus bets will be deposited into your account, so you are essentially back at the starting point.

Accept the BetMGM Ohio promo code offer

To set the wheels in motion, click this link or one of the others we are providing today. This will enable the code automatically, and you will be eligible without entering anything manually.

Secondly, follow the instructions when you arrive on the landing page. This is a familiar drill where you fill in some fields with identifying information. The only major difference is a geolocation verification that is required by law.

After that, get out your phone and download the mobile app if you don’t already have it. This will give you the freedom to bet from anywhere in the state of Ohio. In fact, you will be able to access the app when you are in other states with legal sports gaming.

Then, use online banking, PayPal, or another approved method to make a deposit so you can place your wager. When the funds are there, place a bet, and it will be insured up to $1,000.

Super Bowl promotions

Established players receive bonus offers all year long, and all of them give you a chance to build your bankroll. However, right now, we are entering the sweet spot in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. This is the best time of year for promotional opportunities.

Click here to apply the BetMGM Ohio promo code that will secure a $1000 insured initial wager. Going forward, your account will continue to provide value on multiple levels.