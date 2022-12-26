BetMGM Ohio promo code: $200 pre-reg offer ends this Saturday

The top BetMGM Ohio promo code offer is delivering an early bonus for bettors in the Buckeye State. Signing up before the New Year’s Day launch of sports betting is the only requirement for this offer.

Ohio sports betting is set to launch on January 1, 2023. However, new players have the opportunity to sign up early and start collecting bonuses. NFL Week 17 happens to coincide with Ohio’s sports betting launch, which means there will be plenty of action for bettors.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options in a number of states already. We don’t expect to see anything different in Ohio. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer, including the process for pre-registering.

BetMGM Ohio Promo Code: Sign Up for $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

This BetMGM Ohio promo is as straightforward as it gets. Anyone who signs up in December will automatically earn $200 in bonus cash. These bonus bets will be available on January 1, 2023.

After signing up and creating a new account, all that’s left to do is wait for Ohio to give sports betting the green light. As soon as that happens, players will have an extra $200 in bonus cash to work with. Starting off with house money isn’t a bad idea.

New Year’s Day will feature a ton of NFL Week 17 matchups, including Browns-Commanders. Not to mention, the Bengals will face the Bills on Monday Night Football. This will be the first time Ohio bettors will be able to place legal wagers on their hometown teams. This BetMGM promo is a great way to hit the ground running.

How to Access This BetMGM Ohio Promo Code Offer

Signing up and accessing this pre-registration offer is a breeze. Here’s a quick look into how bettors can grab these bonus bets:

Click on any of the links on the page to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a physical promo code.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Receive $200 in bonus bets, which will be available on January 1, 2023.

Ohio Sports Betting is Almost Here

It’s been a long time coming, but Ohio sports betting is almost here. BetMGM Sportsbook is set to launch as soon as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Bettors will be able to place wagers on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, and more.

Remember, December is the final month to grab this Ohio pre-registration bonus. Anyone who signs up early with BetMGM Ohio will trigger this offer. That means you can start off with an extra $200 in bonus bets with no questions asked.

Click here to automatically enable this BetMGM Ohio promo code offer and collect $200 in pre-launch bonuses.