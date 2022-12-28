BetMGM Ohio promo code: hours away from launch, claim $200 in two minutes

It’s the last week to pre-register with the BetMGM Ohio promo code offer. Customers can activate this bonus by following our links, so a code will not be needed.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Sign up today to claim the BetMGM Ohio promo code. You will gain $200 in bet credits, which will be ready to use on Sunday. Once the app launches on January 1st, this offer will expire.

Customers on BetMGM have access to loads of bonuses for the NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, and college sports. Of the multiple betting apps launching in the Buckeye State, the “King of Sportsbooks” will definitely be a top option. You can earn more perks through BetMGM Rewards, including discounts for traveling to Las Vegas.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM Ohio promo code offer. Pre-register today to claim $200 in bet credits.

Claim $200 in Bet Credits with the BetMGM Ohio Promo Code

This is the last chance to secure the pre-registration bonus. Follow these simple steps to claim the offer.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Ohio promo code. Complete the registration process. You will be asked basic info to verify your age and identity. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Once the app is live, you can use the app to place wagers from anywhere within the Ohio state lines.

Just for creating an account early, BetMGM will give you $200 in bet credits. Once you are ready to make a deposit, there are several safe and secure banking methods. Many of these methods can also be used for withdrawals.

BetMGM Ohio Promo Code Delivers a Bonus for NFL Week 17

BetMGM is arriving at the perfect time for NFL fans. On Sunday, there are plenty of NFL games to bet on, some of which are crucial for the playoff standings. For example, the Packers have to beat the Vikings to stay in contention for a playoff spot. It would help Green Bay is the Browns can pick up a win against the Commanders.

Monday Night Football is the main event of Week 17. The Bengals will be at home against the Bills, who are favored to win the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Cincinnati has been playing great over the past few weeks. Before the playoffs begin, you can place a future wager on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Prop betting options are also available for every offensive player, such as Joe Burrow.

Boost Your Parlays & Live Stream Games on the BetMGM App

The welcome bonus won’t be the last chance to use promotions on BetMGM. Check the promo page to find ongoing offers, such as the Parlay Plus bonus. This will boost your parlay profits based on the number of legs in your parlay. Insurance bonuses are also common. These promos are in addition to the perks that you can gain through BetMGM Rewards.

Live bettors will enjoy the ability to stream games directly from the mobile app. This makes in-game wagering fun and much easier to do. Sports betting options go far beyond football. You can find odds on BetMGM for basketball, hockey, MMA, tennis, golf, soccer, and much more.

Click here to pre-register with the BetMGM Ohio promo code offer. Sign up today to claim $200 in bet credits to use on Sunday, January 1st.