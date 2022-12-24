BetMGM Ohio promo gives players $200 bonus for pre-registering

The launch of Ohio online sports betting is set for January 1, 2023 and you can activate a BetMGM Ohio promo today to secure a big bonus. In fact, this $200 pre-launch bonus from BetMGM Ohio is the largest such offer in the industry.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up for this BetMGM Ohio promo will lock in $200 in bonus bets, which will be available for use after the app launches. There are also a number of in-app promos and boosts available to take advantage of after launch.

Ohioans only have a few days remaining until pre-registration offers are gone for good. This includes a $200 bonus for you to use on games in multiple sports leagues. When you take advantage of this offer, you will get to use these bonus bets as soon as the app goes live.

Lock in a $200 pre-launch bonus when you unlock this BetMGM Ohio promo by clicking here.

BetMGM Ohio Promo Includes $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

BetMGM became one of the first legal online sports betting operators to offer a pre-registration bonus to players. This offer has held strong for weeks and will likely do so up until the moment that BetMGM gets clearance to go live from the state of Ohio.

Any player who takes the opportunity to pre-register now will secure a significant bonus and eliminate the stress of the full sign-up process on New Year’s Day. As soon as BetMGM Ohio goes live, you will be able to use your $200 bonus on games taking place in any sports league.

Pre-Register for This BetMGM Ohio Promo for $200 Bonus

There’s a definite benefit in pre-registering for an account. Not only will you receive a $200 bonus, but you’ll also get your account set up in advance. Typically, setting up an account can be a bit chaotic on launch day, since so many bettors will look to register simultaneously. You can cut that stressful part of the day out by taking a few minutes to pre-register today. Complete these steps to do so:

Click here to sign up early with this BetMGM Ohio promo.

to sign up early with this BetMGM Ohio promo. Input your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Verify your location via a geolocation request.

Provide an email address and create a password.

BetMGM will add $200 in bonus bets to your account to use on games in the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and more.

One Game Parlay Insurance and More

BetMGM has a wide array of in-app promos and odds boosts available for all sportsbook users. This includes a very popular one game parlay insurance promo. One game parlays provide bettors the opportunity to combine multiple game and player markets into a single wager with much longer odds. With the increase in odds comes a potentially bigger payout in a win. However, one game parlays will settle as a loss if even one leg of the bet loses. BetMGM typically has a version of this promo for the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and soccer.

In addition to the one game parlay insurance promo, players will find a massive list of daily odds boosts. Clicking on any of the sport league tabs or a specific matchup between two teams will reveal the enhanced odds markets for those games.

Click here to activate this BetMGM Ohio promo for a $200 pre-registration bonus.