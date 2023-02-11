BetMGM Ohio promo code brings $1,000 first bet offer for Super Bowl 57

Start Super Bowl weekend off right by claiming the latest BetMGM Ohio promo code offer. This opens up the door for bettors to make a sizable wager on the big game. Let’s take a closer look at this massive promo.

New players who sign up with this BetMGM Ohio promo code offer can get a $1,000 first bet for the Super Bowl this weekend. Any losses on that initial wager will be paid back in bonus bets.

Ohio sports betting is off to a fast start after an eventful January. However, the Super Bowl is the biggest sports betting day of the year. It’s safe to assume that many football fans in the Buckeye State have been waiting for this moment. BetMGM Sportsbook’s easy-to-use app, enticing promos, and competitive odds make it a top destination for football bettors.

BetMGM Ohio Promo Code Brings Out $1K Super Bowl Bet

This BetMGM Ohio promo is giving bettors the chance to go all in on a big-time bet this weekend. Choose from a wide range of Super Bowl markets and place a first bet of up to $1,000.

Again, if that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. In other words, you will still have a chance to win on BetMGM Ohio even if that first bet loses.

While we expect a lot of interest in the Super Bowl this weekend, it’s at least worth mentioning that this offer is applicable to the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and a number of different sports. There is a ton of flexibility here.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Ohio Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to get started with this BetMGM Ohio offer. In fact, bettors can bypass the need for a physical promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a BetMGM Sportsbook landing page.

to automatically redirect to a BetMGM Sportsbook landing page. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to wager on your first bet.

Download the easy-to-use mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the Super Bowl or any other market this weekend.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets if that first bet loses.

Free-to-Play Super Bowl Pools

There are other ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend at BetMGM Ohio. As a matter of fact, there are even free-to-play pools where bettors can enter for a chance to win a share of $100,000 in bonus bets. Again, there is almost no barrier to entry with this free-to-play pool. Anyone with an account and in an eligible state will be able to get in on the action for Chiefs vs. Eagles this weekend.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 Gambler.