BetMGM Ontario formally launches sports betting, here’s how to sign up

The BetMGM Ontario launch is here and they are ready to hit the ground running as a busy run of sports action gets set to kick off over the coming days and weeks. As one of the most trusted brands in the industry, they are one of the first sportsbooks to go live in Ontario.

Now that the BetMGM Ontario launch is here, sports fans can bet on a variety of sports with a top-notch app. This includes MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, and almost everything in between. This is one of the first legal sportsbooks to launch in Ontario and it’s coming at a great time.

Although the NFL season and March Madness are in the rearview, there is plenty of action going on in the sports world. MLB Opening Day is this week. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL playoffs are right around the corner.

The BetMGM Ontario launch finally arrives. Players can download the app and start betting on all the latest action, including NBA, NHL, MLB, and more. Click here to get started.

BetMGM Ontario Launches

This BetMGM Ontario launch is significant in itself. For the first time, Ontario sports fans will have mobile access to some of the top sportsbooks in the world.

There are plenty of good reasons why the BetMGM name is one of the most trusted and recognizable brands in the industry. Its easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets make it one of the best places for new and experienced users alike.

It’s also worth noting how the sign-up and deposit process is a breeze. Getting started doesn’t take long and from there, players can place wagers on all their favorite sports from the palm of their hand. It’s a wonderful time to be a sports fan in Ontario.

How to Download the BetMGM Ontario App

Following the BetMGM Ontario launch, players can begin by signing up via a computer or mobile device. We recommend the app for the most user-friendly experience. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to begin the registration process. Be prepared to input some basic identifying information to create an account.

to begin the registration process. Be prepared to input some basic identifying information to create an account. Make an initial deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods. This includes, but is not limited to PayPal, bank transfers, credit cards, and debit cards.

New players can begin placing wagers on all their favorite sports. Check out the in-app experience after getting started.

MLB, NBA, NHL & More

The BetMGM Ontario launch is coinciding with plenty of big-time sports action. Monday marks the college basketball National Championship, but the fun doesn’t stop there. MLB Opening Day is on Thursday for some teams, but the Toronto Blue Jays will set things off on Friday.

Additionally, the NBA and NHL regular seasons are winding down. The playoffs are almost here and both the Raptors and Maple Leafs look poised to make the postseason. It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Ontario.

