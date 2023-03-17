BetMGM promo code: $1,000 first bet offer for any tournament first round game

Thanks to the latest BetMGM promo code offer, new bettors nationwide can head into the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend with an exceptional $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Place up to a grand on college basketball after utilizing our BetMGM promo code links and get a full refund in bonus bets after a loss. This promotion is known as the $1,000 First Bet Offer, and it’s available to prospective BetMGM customers for a limited time.

BetMGM has earned its “King of Sportsbooks” nickname with promos like the $1,000 First Bet Offer. As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues with the Round of 64 on Friday and Round of 32 this weekend, eligible players can bet up to $1,000 on any game without breaking a sweat. Wins will still return every dollar of expected cash profit, but a loss means a complete bonus bet refund and more chances to score cold, hard cash.

Lock in our BetMGM promo code offer here and grab the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for March Madness.

Unleash BetMGM Promo Code Offer to Land $1K First Bet for NCAA Tournament

Admittedly, a bonus bet refund is something only some customers will need. But those who do require a second chance will be incredibly thankful for the First Bet Offer. Instead of losing $1,000 and leaving empty-handed, BetMGM gives eligible users more opportunities to fill their bankrolls with green during this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Register with our promo links and place a qualifying cash wager on any eligible college hoops betting market. If your stake settles as a win, you take home a cash payout. But if you lose, BetMGM will issue a full refund in bonus bets worth up to $1,000. And, because BetMGM doesn’t give out a one-time-only bonus bet, customers will earn multiple stakes (five bonus bets worth 20% of the original wager) that provide numerous ways to win money.

BetMGM Promo Code Offer Instructions

Whether you’re new to BetMGM or online sportsbooks in general, the site’s registration process is as simple as it gets. Follow our step-by-step instructions below and score a four-digit March Madness wager on the house:

Click here to trigger the BetMGM promo code automatically.

Fill out each piece of necessary account information and complete registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $1,000 cash on any eligible college basketball betting market.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Winning tickets will produce a cash payout instead of a bonus bet refund.

March Matchups Parlay Boost

Shortly after creating your BetMGM account and placing your fully-backed first bet, the site will give you a March Matchups Parlay Boost token on the house. From there, build a 4+ leg college basketball parlay with minimum +400 odds and add your token to increase the odds. The percentage varies depending on the player, so some will receive a 33% boost while others will raise their potential profit as high as 50%.

Click here to activate our exclusive BetMGM promo code links and earn the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for any upcoming NCAA Tournament game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.