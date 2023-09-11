BetMGM promo code: $1,500 bet offer for massive Bills-Jets Monday Night Football showdown

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now that the new NFL season is here, first-time BetMGM customers can register through our BetMGM promo code links to claim a $1,500 first bet on Monday Night Football between the Bills and Jets.

New bettors will score a $1,500 First Bet Offer after activating the latest BetMGM promo code links. Wager up to $1,500 on Bills-Jets and get your stake back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

The first game of the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule features Josh Allen and the Bills up against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Despite all of the preseason hype surrounding the Jets, it’s the Bills who are favored on the road tonight. BetMGM’s revamped First Bet Offer allows prospective players to risk a whopping $1,500 on tonight’s matchup. If things don’t go their way, “The King of Sportsbooks” will provide a full refund in bonus bets.

Lock in the $1,500 First Bet Offer for Bills vs. Jets when you trigger our BetMGM promo code links here.

BetMGM Promo Code: Up to $1,500 Bonus Bets Back

No bettors would turn down a free do-over after a loss, especially when the original wager was worth four figures. BetMGM’s First Bet Offer handles disappointing results by promising a complete bonus bet refund worth up to $1,500.

Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account with any of our links. Next, place up to $1,500 on any eligible prop from the Monday Night Football betting market. BetMGM will cover any damage with bonus bets, so if you bet $1,500 on Lions +6.5, you’re still coming out with $1,500 in bonus bets if Detroit loses by seven points or more.

BetMGM Promo Code: Sign Up Before Kickoff

The new NFL campaign starts tonight, so time is extremely limited for prospective bettors. Take a moment to follow our step-by-step guide below to ensure the First Bet Offer covers your initial Jets-Bills stake:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM promo code links. Players don’t need to input a specific promo code to qualify for the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Provide all of the necessary account information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s available online banking methods.

Place up to $1,500 cash on Lions-Chiefs following registration.

Get bonus bets worth your initial stake (max. value $1,500) after a loss. BetMGM cancels the First Bet Offer if the qualifying stake settles as a win.

ATS Record

One of the most popular NFL bets is the point spread. Bettors can choose between picking the Jets -2, which requires Buffalo to win by at least 3 points, or the Jets +2 which hits with a New York loss of one or less or an outright victory. BetMGM also has alternate lines available.

Click here to apply our BetMGM promo code links for a $1,500 First Bet Offer for Lions-Chiefs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.