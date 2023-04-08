BetMGM promo code activates $1K first bet for NBA, MLB, UFC 287

It’s a packed weekend of sports, making it the perfect time to use the latest BetMGM promo code offer. New customers in eligible states can activate this welcome offer by signing up through our links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Make a $1K bet on any NBA or MLB game this weekend with this BetMGM promo code offer. A loss will result in a bonus bet refund, giving you a second chance.

The NBA season is ending on Sunday, so the playoffs will begin next week. MLB fans now have action to bet on every day. The BetMGM app has live odds and additional promotions to use after signing up. Plus, you can start unlocking perks through the loyalty program.

Register here to unlock the best BetMGM promo code offer. New users can place a bet up to $1K on any game this weekend.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks $1K Wager

It doesn’t take long to sign up for an account on BetMGM. As a legal betting app, you can wager from anywhere within your state lines. Follow these steps to claim the best welcome bonus:

Click here to activate the BetMGM promo code offer and complete registration. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android device. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or online banking. Place a wager up to $1,000.

A losing bet that is over $50 will result in a refund of five bonus bets, with each one being 20% of your initial wager. You will get a single bonus bet refund for a loss under $50. This is also a valuable offer bettors who want to get a BetMGM Promo for The Masters.

Use the BetMGM Promo Code Offer for Any NBA & MLB Matchup

The Bucks are entering the playoffs as the betting favorite to win the NBA Finals. They will end their season against the Raptors on Sunday. Other matchups include the 76ers vs. Nets, Hawks vs. Celtics, Kings vs. Nuggets, Jazz vs. Lakers, and Warriors vs. Trail Blazers. The Western Conference playoff positions will come down to the final day of the season.

Baseball fans can now use BetMGM to bet on daily MLB matchups. There are player props and live odds for each game. The Padres will be going up against the Braves this weekend. These teams will be playing on Sunday Night Baseball. Be sure to check the promotions page for more MLB bonuses.

Main Card for UFC 287 – Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Alex Pereira will be taking on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in UFC 287. These two have fought before, with Pereira coming out on top every time. However, Adesanya is the betting favorite. The main card begins at 10 pm ET. Other fights include Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Christian Rodriguez vs. Raul Rosas.

There are many other sports to bet on with the BetMGM app. You can find odds for hockey, soccer, and golf. Check for offers for the final days of the Masters Tournament. All of your bets will go toward improving your status for BetMGM Rewards, which will reflect your perks.

Click here to activate the best BetMGM promo code offer for any NBA or MLB game this weekend. Place a wager up to $1K and get a bonus bet refund if it loses.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.