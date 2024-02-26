BetMGM promo code AMNY150: Bet $5 on NBA/CBB, score guaranteed $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start the week with our BetMGM promo code to get bonus bets for the NBA and college basketball. Create an account with our promo code AMNY150 and place your first bet on any game on Monday. The “King of Sportsbooks” has more bonuses on the app, in addition to a great loyalty program.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK GET A $150 BONUS! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY150 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. BET $5

GET $150

CLAIM OFFER

Register with our BetMGM promo code AMNY150 and place a $5 bet on the game of your choice. Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

There are four NBA games scheduled for Monday night, along with over a dozen NCAAB matchups. Odds are available for the Raptors vs. Pacers, Pistons vs. Knicks, Nets vs. Grizzlies and Heat vs. Kings. Teams are competing for the best playoff spots as the season winds down. New York is coming off of a tough loss to the Celtics, but they should be able to bounce back against a bad Detroit team. Take the Knicks to cover the 10.5-point spread at Madison Square Garden.

Click here to register with our BetMGM promo code AMNY150. Get a $150 bonus by placing a $5 wager on the game of your choice.

Bet $5 on College Basketball with Our BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150 New-User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russell Joy

ESPN will feature back-to-back college basketball games on Monday night. Action starts with Miami vs. No. 10 North Carolina. The Tar Heels are favored by 13.5 points over Miami, who has lost their last six games. North Carolina only beat the Hurricanes by three points in their last game, but that was in Miami.

The following game is between No. 11 Baylor and TCU. These teams have the same record in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites at home. Customers of BetMGM can find a 33% college basketball boost token that can be applied to any NCAAB wager. Go to the promotions page to opt-in after the welcome offer.

BetMGM Promo Code Guide for a Guaranteed $150 Bonus

New players can take these steps to get started on BetMGM with the best welcome bonus.

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM promo code AMNY150. It will ask for basic personal information to confirm your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit $10+ using an accepted payment method, like PayPal, a credit/debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any basketball game.

The result of your first wager doesn’t matter. BetMGM will send you a $150 bonus that can be used throughout the week.

NBA Futures for the Finals & MVP

It’s a great time to make your picks for the NBA Finals and player awards. The Celtics have been the team to beat for most of the season. They have the best odds to win the title. I might take this time to bet on the Clippers to make a run in the playoffs. And Nikola Jokic is favored to win the MVP, but Luka Doncic still has a chance to make a move in the second half of the season.

New customers can register here to use our BetMGM promo code AMNY150. Place a $5 bet on any game to receive a guaranteed $150 bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK GET A $150 BONUS! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY150 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. BET $5

GET $150

CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.