BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150: Claim $150 Bonus on Any NFL Week 8 Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with the BetMGM promo code AMNY150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, depending on the state you are located in. These bonus bets can be used on all sports and markets, including a full NFL slate Sunday for the Week 8 matchups such as Broncos-Cowboys or Packers-Steelers.

New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any NFL market today and, if that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus. All other users who sign up different state to qualify for the $1,500 first bet.

Redeem the BetMGM promo code AMNY150 and collect a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only), or input promo code AMNY1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150 Offers $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY150 or AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers NFL Profit Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, EPL 2 Up Early Payout, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are two different options available with BetMGM promo code, which will be determined by your location. Just sign up with the app using the promo code above, and the sportsbook will use your location to automatically upload the promo to your account.

To confirm, all new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive the equivalent of a 15-1 odds boost with a winning $10 wager. As long as you win your first bet on the app, the $150 bonus is yours.

All other players will have access to the $1,500 first bet instead. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Activating the BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. This is an opportunity for players to go all in NFL Week 8 action. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the link corresponding to your state to begin the registration process. Apply promo code AMNY150 for the $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Use the promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Answer the required prompts to set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10+.

From there, players are ready to start locking in bets on the NFL today or any other available market.

NFL Week 8 Offers

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action Sunday, but using the promotions offered by the sportsbooks is one way. On the app right now, BetMGM has two separate NFL promotions available for all users: