BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150: Get $150 UFC 320 Bonus or $1,500 Bet Offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

UFC 320 features two championship bouts and fans can raise the stakes on these fights with BetMGM promo code AMNY150. This is an opportunity to start locking in bonuses on Ankalaev-Pereira, Dvalishvili-Sandhagen or any of the other fights.

New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can place a $10 bet on UFC 320. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus. Sign up in a different state to qualify for the $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for MMA fans this weekend. This is one of the best pay-per-view events of the year and bettors can cash in with these offers.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY150 and collect a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Click here and input promo code AMNY1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150 Offers $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY150 or AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Second Chance NFL Touchdown Scorer, College Football Parlay Boost Token, College Football Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On October 4th, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Remember, this BetMGM promo is a state-specific opportunity. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any fight to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

All other players will have access to the $1,500 first bet instead. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Register With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on any of the fights at UFC 320. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the link corresponding to your state to begin the registration process. Click here and apply promo code AMNY150 for the $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here and use promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Answer the required prompts to set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10+.

From there, players are ready to start locking in bets on UFC 320 or any other available market this weekend. For those who already have the BetMGM offer in place, the promo code for bet365 new users provides a similar welcome structure.

UFC 320 Betting Preview, Odds

The light heavyweight and bantamweight belts are on the line at UFC 320. Alex Pereira is looking to recapture his light heavyweight title in a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. The other co-main event will see the heavy underdog Cory Sandhagen look to shock bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of ways to bet on UFC 320. Take a look at the current moneyline odds on the main card (odds are subject to change before the start of each fight):

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-275) vs. Alex Pereira (+210)

Magomed Ankalaev (-275) vs. Alex Pereira (+210) Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (-450) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+325)

Merab Dvalishvili (-450) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+325) Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+165)

Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+165) Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+360) vs. Youssef Zalal (-500)

Josh Emmett (+360) vs. Youssef Zalal (-500) Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov (+200) vs. Joe Pyfer (-250)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.