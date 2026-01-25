BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Broncos-Pats, Seahawks-Rams

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and go all in on the NFL Conference Championship games. New players will have a chance to grab bonuses on Rams-Seahawks or Patriots-Broncos. Click here to start signing up.

Create an account in most states to secure a $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select locations can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this Sunday. Check out the other offers available in the app. Players can secure a boost pack for the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these exclusive offers.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NFL games this weekend. Start with a $1,500 first bet on Broncos-Patriots or Seahawks-Rams. Anyone who starts with a winner will take home straight cash. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The other option is only available for players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 bet on either game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a quick breakdown for new players:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $1,500 first bet or start with a $10 bet to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

NFL Conference Championships: Betting Preview, Odds

The Denver Broncos are going to be shorthanded on Sunday with Bo Nix sidelined for the season. As a result, the New England Patriots are favored on the road. As for the second game, this is the rubber match between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for the AFC and NFC Championship games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Denver Broncos (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.