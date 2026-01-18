BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoffs Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Gear up for Sunday’s NFL Divisional Round games with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. This new promo will unlock a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus for first-time players. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and start with a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can get a $150 bonus with a $10 winning wager (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

The NFL Divisional Round continues with two great matchups on Sunday. The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans in the early game. The second matchup will feature the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the NFL playoffs, but it all starts with these new promos.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, CFB Playoff No Sweat Token, NBA Odds Boost Token, EPL 2 Up Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Hit the ground running with a huge sign-up bonus during the NFL Divisional games. Most players will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. Pick a winner on this first bet to take home straight cash winnings. Remember, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses from BetMGM Sportsbook.

The other option is only available for first-time players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bet $10 on the NFL or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to qualify for these offers:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code AMNY1500.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code AMNY1500. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview

Saturday kicked off the NFL Divisional Round in a big way. The Bills lost another overtime game in the playoffs and the 49ers finally ran out of steam. That means both No. 1 seeds are waiting to see who they will host next weekend. The Broncos will be without Bo Nix after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Seahawks looked dominant in every phase in Saturday’s win.

Let’s take a quick look at the current spreads for Sunday’s games on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New England Patriots (-3) vs. Houston Texans (Winner plays at Denver)

Chicago Bears (+4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (Winner plays at Seattle)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.