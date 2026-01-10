Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Betting

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
betmgm promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. New players can use these promos on any of the six NFL Wild Card Weekend games. Click here to start signing up.

 

Most new players will receive a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can bet $10 on the NFL and get a $150 bonus with a win.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NFL this weekend. New players can take advantage of these sign-up bonuses, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Click here to activate BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. New players will qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet
Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Playoffs No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc.
Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026
Information Confirmed By AMNY

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how players can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards:

  • Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.
  • Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new user profile.
  • Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure payment methods.
  • Place a $1,500 first bet or bet $10 to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).
  • Anyone who loses on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

The $1,500 first bet is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on this bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses. Of course, players who start with a winning bet will receive straight cash instead of bonuses.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get a $150 bonus if you win. This promo can provide a boost for any NFL team this weekend.

Betting on NFL Wild Card Weekend

After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the other in-app offers available on the NFL. BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of pre-built parlays for these Wild Card Weekend matchups:

  • Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs each to record 75+ rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+584)
  • Caleb Williams and Bryce Young to record 200+ passing yards and over 1.5 touchdowns (+1078)
  • D’Andre Swift and Rico Dowdle each to record 50+ rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+879)
  • Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford each to record 200+ passing yards (+176)
  • Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden III each to record 50+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns (+1970)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the Author

More in Betting

More from around NYC