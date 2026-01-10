BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. New players can use these promos on any of the six NFL Wild Card Weekend games. Click here to start signing up.

Most new players will receive a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can bet $10 on the NFL and get a $150 bonus with a win.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NFL this weekend. New players can take advantage of these sign-up bonuses, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Click here to activate BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. New players will qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Playoffs No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how players can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards:

Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer. Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $1,500 first bet or bet $10 to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Anyone who loses on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

The $1,500 first bet is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on this bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses. Of course, players who start with a winning bet will receive straight cash instead of bonuses.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get a $150 bonus if you win. This promo can provide a boost for any NFL team this weekend.

Betting on NFL Wild Card Weekend

After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the other in-app offers available on the NFL. BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of pre-built parlays for these Wild Card Weekend matchups:

Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs each to record 75+ rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+584)

Caleb Williams and Bryce Young to record 200+ passing yards and over 1.5 touchdowns (+1078)

D’Andre Swift and Rico Dowdle each to record 50+ rushing yards and 1+ touchdowns (+879)

Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford each to record 200+ passing yards (+176)

Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden III each to record 50+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns (+1970)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.