BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Knicks, Any NBA Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and go all in on the NBA or college basketball. Most new users wil qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the games. Players in select states can turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options for players this weekend. Start betting on NBA matchups like Knicks-Rockets or check out the college basketball games. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for every sports fam.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: How to Sign Up

With the Houston Rockets visiting the New York Knicks, this BetMGM promo offers the perfect backdrop for new users to get started. Whether backing the home team in New York or looking at other matchups on the schedule, the available offers provide value tailored to specific regions.

Below are the specific details for the current welcome promotions available to eligible users:

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New BetMGM User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) or $1,500 First Bet Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2026

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Unlock up to $1,500 in First-Bet Insurance or a Bet & Get Offer

For users in most participating states, the primary promotion is the $1,500 First Bet Offer using code AMNY1500. This activation ensures that if an initial wager on Saturday’s NBA action settles as a loss, BetMGM will refund the original stake—up to $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This structure allows new customers to back the Knicks, Rockets, or any other team with an added layer of security for their opening play.

Players located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have exclusive access to a “Bet & Get” style promotion. In these four states, this is the singular offer available to new users. Under the terms of this promotion, you place a $10 wager on any market; if that bet wins, you are awarded $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings. This offer is designed for bettors in these specific regions looking to convert a winning initial play into a substantial bonus bankroll for the weekend slate.

Saturday Night NBA Matchups

Here is the full schedule for Saturday’s NBA action, including the latest moneyline, spread, and total odds from BetMGM:

Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns (5:00 PM ET) Moneyline: Suns -125 | Magic +105 Spread: Suns -1.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 218.5 (-110/-110)

(5:00 PM ET) Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls (8:00 PM ET) Moneyline: Pistons -556 | Bulls +400 Spread: Pistons -10.5 (-110) Total: Over/Under 233.5 (-105/-115)

(8:00 PM ET) Houston Rockets at New York Knicks (8:30 PM ET) Moneyline: Knicks -161 | Rockets +135 Spread: Knicks -3.5 (-102) Total: Over/Under 218.5 (-115/-105)

(8:30 PM ET)

The marquee matchup takes place at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks host the Houston Rockets. The Knicks are listed as 3.5-point favorites, looking to bounce back from a 2-3 stretch in their last five games. They will rely heavily on Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 27.1 points per game this season. However, they face a resilient Rockets team anchored by Alperen Sengun, who continues to dominate the interior with averages of 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

In the early window, the Phoenix Suns host the Orlando Magic in a game impacted significantly by injuries. The Suns will be without Devin Booker (hip), while the Magic are missing Franz Wagner (ankle). Despite Phoenix holding a slight edge as 1.5-point favorites, their recent form has been cold, with only one win in their last five contests. Conversely, the Detroit Pistons enter Chicago as massive road favorites (-10.5), riding a hot streak with four wins in their last five games, led by Cade Cunningham’s 25.7 points per game. They face a Chicago Bulls squad currently on a five-game losing skid.

How to Sign Up and Claim BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Completing the registration process takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to create an account and activate the offer available in your state: