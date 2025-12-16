BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet Bonus for Knicks-Spurs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can take advantage of BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 ahead of Tuesday’s NBA Cup finale. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will meet in the championship game. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account and secure a $1,500 first bet on the NBA Cup or any other game. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New players in select states can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus.

New users can start making picks on the NHL, college basketball or college football, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Cup. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers NBA Cup Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token, College Football Odds Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, $10K NHL Hat Trick Challenge, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are two different options on the table for new users on BetMGM Sportsbook. Most players will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The other option is only available for new players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Start with a $10 bet on the NBA Cup or any other game. Players who pick a winner will receive a $150 bonus.

How to Access BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. Promo code AMNY1500 can unlock the $1,500 first bet or the $150 bonus. Create an account by filling out the required information sections.

Start with a cash deposit of $10 or more. Online banking, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards and Apply Pay are some of the most popular payment methods. Finally, place a $1,500 first bet or a $10 wager on the games.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

The NBA Cup will come to a conclusion on Tuesday night. The Knicks are slight favorites entering this matchup and Jalen Brunson is the No. 1 reason why. He put up 40 and 35 points in New York’s semifinal and quarterfinal games. However, he’ll have to figure out a way to shoot over Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs took out the Oklahoma City Thunder en route to the final.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on this game and the rest of the NBA season. Check out the current odds on Knicks vs. Spurs (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-105) // Over 233.5 (-115) // +115

+2.5 (-105) // Over 233.5 (-115) // +115 New York Knicks: -2.5 (-115) // Under 233.5 (-105) // -140

