BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 for Rams vs. Seahawks Claims $1,500 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kick off the weekend early with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and start betting on Thursday Night Football. New players can start locking in bonuses to use on Rams-Seahawks or any other available market this weekend. Click here to redeem this offer.

Set up a new account in select states and bet $10 on Rams-Seahawks. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). New users in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet.

This Rams-Seahawks matchup will kick off NFL Week 16, but there are plenty of other options out there. Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua and the College Football Playoff starts on Friday night. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of options for first-time bettors.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet in other locations.

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Preview, Odds

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, NBA Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token, $10K NHL Hat Trick Challenge, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

This is a pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup when it comes to the NFC playoff race. The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) are in first in the NFC West and the conference, but they can fall out of that spot with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks (11-3). It’s also worth noting that the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) are also looming in the NFC West.

BetMGM Sportsbook has the Seahawks as slight favorites at home in this game. With Davante Adams doubtful, Matthew Stafford will likely be without one of his top weapons. Take a closer look at the current odds on Thursday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (-105) // Over 43 (-110) // +105

+1.5 (-105) // Over 43 (-110) // +105 Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-115) // Under 43 (-110) // -125

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 Unlocks 2 Offers

Each new player will receive a bonus based on the state they are located in. Most new users will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. Remember, BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Pick a winner on your initial $10 bet to secure $150 in bonuses. Don’t sleep on the different ways to hit the groudn running with BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to Activate BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. Promo code AMNY1500 will unlock the $1,500 first bet or the $150 bonus. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. Finally, start betting on the NFL, College Football Playoff, Paul vs. Joshua, NBA, NHL or any other sport.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.