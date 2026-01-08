BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for College Football + NFL Wild Card

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can secure a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. Set up a new account and start betting on Ole Miss-Miami, Indiana-Oregon or any other game this weekend. Click here to redeem these offers.

Create a new account and start with a $1,500 first bet on the College Football Playoff. Players who miss on this first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can bet $10 and get a $150 bonus with a winning wager (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for football fans with these sign-up bonuses. The College Football Playoff will kick off the weekend with semifinal games on Thursday and Friday. The NFL will take over with six Wild Card Weekend games beginning on Saturday.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

This is one of the best weekends to be a football fan, and BetMGM Sportsbook will add intrigue to these College Football Playoff games. Most new users will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Pick a winner to take home straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The 15-1 odds boost is only available for first-time players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bet $10 on Ole Miss-Miami or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to activate these offers. Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page and inputting promo code AMNY1500. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure payment methods. Popular options include online banking, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay and PayPal. At this point, players are ready to start betting on the College Football Playoff, NFL and more.

Ole Miss vs. Miami Betting Preview, Odds

This is an unexpected semifinal matchup, but we are not complaining. Miami is on a run after taking down Texas A&M and Ohio State. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is winning despite the fallout from head coach Lane Kiffin tucking tail for LSU. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the College Football Playoff this weekend. Take a quick look at the current odds on Ole Miss vs. Miami on Thursday night (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

#10 Miami: -3.5 (-105) // Over 52.5 (-105) // -160

-3.5 (-105) // Over 52.5 (-105) // -160 #6 Ole Miss: +3.5 (-115) // Under 52.5 (-115) // +135

