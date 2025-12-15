BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Monday Night Football Bonus for Dolphins vs. Steelers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and secure a sign-up bonus. This is an opportunity to claim a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Create a new account and start with a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

We expect to see a lot of interest in Monday Night Football, but these BetMGM promos apply to a wide range of markets. Create an account and start reaping the rewards in minutes. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. New players in select states can bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Boost Pack, Second Chance TD Scorer, EPL Up 2 Early Payout Special, $10K NHL Hat Trick Challenge, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Most new players will have access to the $1,500 first bet. Create a new account and start with a cash wager on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other market. If that bet loses, BetMGM Sportsbook will provide players with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

New players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a $150 bonus. Place a $10 winning wager to secure this bonus.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here and input promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for these offers.

and input promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for these offers. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the first bet will be offset with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on Monday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a tight race in the AFC North, but they can take a step toward securing a playoff berth with a win on Monday Night Football. The Miami Dolphins are clinging to life in the race for a wild card. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on the games. Take a closer look at the current odds on Monday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Miami Dolphins: +3 (-102) // Over 42 (-110) // +145

+3 (-102) // Over 42 (-110) // +145 Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-118) // Under 42 (-110) // -175

