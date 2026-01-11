BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Snag $1,500 Bonus for NFL Playoffs Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 ahead of Sunday’s NFL games. New players will have access to a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here .

Set up a new account in select states and place a $10 bet on the NFL. If that bet wins, players will win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Anyone who registers in a different location will qualify for a $1,500 first bet instead.

There are three NFL playoff games on Sunday and a fourth on Monday. BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of ways to get in on the action during the playoffs. Grab pre-built same game parlays, odds boost tokens and more for these Sunday matchups.

Use BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start signing up.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Score $1.5K Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Playoffs No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out two location-specific offers. Remember, new players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to the 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 bet on the NFL to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players who sign up in a different location will have the flexibility of a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,500 back in bonuses. On the flip side, anyone who starts with a winning wager will take home straight cash winnings.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to activate these offers:

Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $10+ in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview

Wild Card Weekend is off to a fast start after two tight games on Saturday. The Panthers hung around for a while, but the Rams were able to pull out the road victory. After that, the Packers blew an 18-point second-half lead as the Bears win another close game.

There are still four NFL games left this weekend. Take a closer look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on these games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) vs. Houston Texans (Monday Night Football)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.