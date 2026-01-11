Quantcast
Betting

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Snag $1,500 Bonus for NFL Playoffs Sunday

betmgm promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 ahead of Sunday’s NFL games. New players will have access to a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here.

 

Set up a new account in select states and place a $10 bet on the NFL. If that bet wins, players will win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Anyone who registers in a different location will qualify for a $1,500 first bet instead.

There are three NFL playoff games on Sunday and a fourth on Monday. BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of ways to get in on the action during the playoffs. Grab pre-built same game parlays, odds boost tokens and more for these Sunday matchups.

Use BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start signing up.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Score $1.5K Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet
Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Playoffs No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc.
Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026
Information Confirmed By AMNY

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out two location-specific offers. Remember, new players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to the 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 bet on the NFL to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players who sign up in a different location will have the flexibility of a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses on this initial wager with up to $1,500 back in bonuses. On the flip side, anyone who starts with a winning wager will take home straight cash winnings.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to activate these offers:

  • Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.
  • Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.
  • Deposit $10+ in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.
  • Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview

Wild Card Weekend is off to a fast start after two tight games on Saturday. The Panthers hung around for a while, but the Rams were able to pull out the road victory. After that, the Packers blew an 18-point second-half lead as the Bears win another close game.

There are still four NFL games left this weekend. Take a closer look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on these games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • New England Patriots (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) vs. Houston Texans (Monday Night Football)

