BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Unlock $1,500 Bonus for Thanksgiving NFL Games

Start winning big on the NFL’s Thanksgiving games by signing up with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. New players will qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus with this new promo. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet on the NFL. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users who register in other locations will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

Start betting on Lions-Packers, Cowboys-Chiefs or Ravens-Bengals. These are three great matchups and BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of ways to get in on the action.

Click here to redeem BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. New players can grab a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet in other locations.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Remember, most new players will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. Anyone who starts with a winning bet will receive straight cash. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The 15-1 odds boost is only available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Lock in a $10 bet on the NFL or any other game this weekend. All it takes is a winning bet to secure the $150 bonus. Think of this as a head start on BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to Redeem BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start locking up bonuses on BetMGM Sportsbook. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device by following these simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit at least $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Super Bowl Odds

The NFL season is moving at a breakneck pace, and Thanksgiving is a great time to check out the Super Bowl odds. In fact, four of the six teams playing on Thanksgiving are among the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. The NFC looks like the much deeper conference at the moment. Meanwhile, the AFC is wide open as teams like the Chiefs and Ravens try and find a rhythm down the stretch. Take a look at the current odds to win the Super Bowl on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change):

Los Angeles Rams (+425)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Kansas City Chiefs (+1000)

Detroit Lions (+1100)

Indianapolis Colts (+1100)

Seattle Seahawks (+1100)

Baltimore Ravens (+1200)

Buffalo Bills (+1200)

Denver Broncos (+1300)

Green Bay Packers (+1400)

New England Patriots (+1500)

San Francisco 49ers (+3000)

