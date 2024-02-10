BetMGM promo code AMNY158 unlocks bet $5, get $158 bonus for Super Bowl

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Time is running out to use our BetMGM promo code before the Super Bowl. Sign up on the “King of Sportsbooks” today to snag a guaranteed bonus for the big game. Customers have access to other bonuses, including a free prop contest.

Register with our BetMGM promo code AMNY158 and place a $5 wager on any game. You will be sent $158 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET in Las Vegas. It wasn’t long ago that you had to be in Nevada to place legal wagers on the Super Bowl. In 2024, sports fans in dozens of US states can bet on their mobile phones. BetMGM will be a popular option on Sunday. Place your first bet on any basketball or hockey games this Saturday to receive the bonus in time for the Chiefs vs. 49ers.

Start Using Our BetMGM Promo Code for Early Outcomes on Sunday

You don’t have to wait long to win a bet on Sunday. You can start by betting on the coin toss and the first drive for each team. The Chiefs are two-point underdogs against the 49ers, but Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP. Customers can even wager on the first team to call a timeout and the opening touchdown.

Go to the promotions page to opt-in to three 58% boosts. One is a regular boost for a pre-game wager. Try using this to predict the winner on Sunday night. Mahomes is going for his third ring in just his sixth season as the starter. The other two are for a same-game parlay and a live bet. I’m going to be paying attention to the total during the game. If we see a slow start, it may create a great chance to take the total after it drops.

How to Sign Up with Our BetMGM Promo Code

Sign up with our BetMGM promo code by taking these easy steps. Get ready for the game by placing your opening wager on Saturday or Sunday morning.

Click here to register with our code AMNY158. Fill in the information needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit $10+ more using an accepted banking method, such as PayPal, a credit/debit card, or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Regardless of the outcome, you will have $158 in bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl.

Big Game Prop Bet Challenge: $58,000 Grand Prize

BetMGM has a great prop betting challenge for the game. You will be asked 16 questions, such as the first touchdown scorer and how many passing yards each quarterback will have. The winner will get the entire $58,000 prize pool. It will be split in the case of a tie.

Click here to sign up using our BetMGM promo code AMNY158. Place a $5 bet on any game to receive $158 in bonus bets in time for the Super Bowl.

