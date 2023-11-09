BetMGM promo code AMNY1500: Bears-Panthers, NFL $1,500 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can get a head start on NFL Week 10 with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500. The NFL action starts with Panthers-Bears on Thursday Night Football, but don’t worry, there are much better matchups on Sunday. But no matter which game you plan on betting on, there are tons of different ways to win.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Thursday Night Football matchups can be hit or miss. Tonight’s game feels like a miss with two of the worst teams in the NFL. Still, this is a battle between two rookie quarterbacks coming from wildly different situations. Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick in the draft while Tyson Bagent went undrafted.

But Thursday Night Football is just the start of what should be a busy weekend in the NFL. There are unexpected upsets in the NFL every week and we don’t expect that to be any different in Week 10. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of markets available for every game in the NFL.

Click here and start off with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 10.

NFL Week 10 Upset Alert

Picking upsets is never easy, but bettors can score big paydays by guessing right. The biggest upsets tend to happen when we least expect them. BetMGM Sportsbook has competitive odds on all the games and these are the four biggest underdogs entering NFL Week 10 (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Home Team Moneyline Odds Away Team Moneyline Odds Cincinnati Bengals -300 Houston Texans +240 Dallas Cowboys -2000 New York Giants +1000 Seattle Seahawks -275 Washington Commanders +225 Buffalo Bills -375 Denver Broncos +290

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500: Score $1,500 First Bet

This $1,500 first bet provides new players with options. First things first, bettors can apply this offer to any NFL game. Next, any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered.

Let’s take tonight’s Thursday Night Football game as an example. Someone who places a $1,000 wager on the Bears to cover the spread will receive $1,000 back in bonuses if the Panthers win outright.

BetMGM Sportsbook is delivering one of the most lucrative promotions out there for new players. Remember, this flexible offer is a great way to kick off NFL Week 10.

Signing Up With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY1500

It’s important to note that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Existing users can check out the promotions page in the app for other offers. Here’s a walkthrough to help prospective bettors get in on the action:

Use this link and input promo code AMNY1500 to activate this offer.

and input promo code AMNY1500 to activate this offer. This will direct players to a page with prompts for basic information. Create a new account by filling out these prompts.

Next, make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Lock in a first bet of up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 10 game.

Players who lose this bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Click here and start off with BetMGM promo code AMNY1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 10.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.