BetMGM promo code: Bet $5 on any NBA game, win $158 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There is no shortage of options in the NBA on Friday night and BetMGM promo code AMNY158 is an easy way to cash in on the games. Bet $5 or more on any of the NBA games to win $158 in bonuses no questions asked. This guaranteed winner is a head start for new players ahead of the weekend’s action.

If we are being completely honest, the Friday night matchups in the NBA aren’t great. There are a few really bad teams in the NBA and they all seem to be playing on Friday. The Pistons, Wizards, Hornets, Spurs, Grizzlies, and Trail Blazers are all in action.

But with all that said, bettors won’t need to worry about the matchups on BetMGM Sportsbook. New players can lock up this $158 bonus with a $5+ wager on any of the games. Let’s dive deeper into the different options out there.

How to Bet on the NBA Friday Night

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY158 New-User Offer Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 2, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

There are 10 different NBA games to choose from on Friday night, which means there are plenty of different options. The best matchup of the night features the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. These two teams are linked after the blockbuster Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis swap from a few years ago. This feels like one of the rare win-win trades in the NBA.

But again, that’s just one of many games. A $5 wager on the NBA or any other game this weekend will result in $158 in bonuses. There is no need for bettors to sweat out that initial wager. Place the bet, sit back, and enjoy the game. This is a perfect opportunity to start testing out the app on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, NFL, and more.

Getting Started With BetMGM Promo Code AMNY158

It’s important to note that this $158 bonus is only available for first-time depositors in the app. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code AMNY158 to unlock this offer.

From there, fill out the required prompts with the necessary information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, or any other accepted method.

Bet $5 or more on the NBA this weekend to win $158 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the selected game.

We also recommend that bettors download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The app is available via the App Store or Google Play Store and the intuitive design makes it easy to wager on everything from the NBA and NFL to UFC and other niche sports.

