BetMGM promo code: Bet $5 on any UFC 298 bout, get $150 bonus on Saturday

Register with our BetMGM promo code to snag a bonus for the UFC 298 main card. This is one of the few offers available that guarantees new customers receive bonus bets. We also expect to find more promotions for the event on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Sign up with our BetMGM promo code AMNY150 and place a $5 wager on any UFC bout. This will result in a $150 bonus regardless of the outcome.

UFC 298 is being held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Try placing your first wager on one of the prelims to have your bonus in time for the key fights. All of the matchups on the main card are listed below.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Apply Our BetMGM Promo Code to Volkanovski vs. Topuria

Topuria is undefeated entering this fight, but the challenger will be facing a fighter that has dominated the division for several years. Volkanovski has several losses, but none of them came in the 145-pound weight class. I’m still rolling with the challenger to pull off the upset on Saturday night.

BetMGM has tons of different betting options for the main event. You can bet that it goes the distance or ends in a knockout. The live odds will update during the fight on the app. Check the promotions page on Saturday to find potential bonuses for UFC 298.

New customers are able to create an account in a couple of minutes. Take advantage of this welcome offer on Saturday to bet on UFC 298.

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM promo code AMNY150. Enter the information needed to verify your identity, including your full name and birthdate. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old and in an eligible state. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Use an accepted banking method to deposit $10 or more. These include PayPal, online banking and credit/debit cards.

After taking these steps, place your first $5 wager on UFC 298. You’ll get a $150 bonus win or lose. The bonus bets will last a week, so you don’t have to use them all on Saturday.

Use Remaining Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL on Sunday

If you have any bonus bets left or have some winnings from the fights, you can use them for several NHL games and the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The Western Conference will be taking on the Eastern Conference to end the break. Even if its high, I’m going to be taking the over on Sunday night. There will also be betting options for the final round of the Genesis Open for golf fans.

