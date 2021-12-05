BetMGM promo code brings awesome NFL Week 13 bonus

It’s getting late early in the NFL season. And while it may not feel like it, the regular season is winding down and every game (well, almost every game) carries major playoff implications as the schedule flips to December.

New users won’t need a BetMGM promo code to get a no-brainer bonus on NFL Week 13 action. Anyone who signs up and deposits $10 into a new account will qualify for a massive bonus. Simply bet $10 on any NFL team and win $200 in bonuses if that team scores a touchdown.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

That’s a 20-1 odds boost on any NFL team scoring a touchdown this weekend. Sure, NFL teams will occasionally lay an egg offensively and miss out on finding the end zone, but it’s rare in modern NFL. With the way teams push the ball down the field, this is typically a safe bet.

The best part about this offer is that you don’t need a BetMGM promo code to redeem it. Anyone who signs up using any of the links on this page will automatically qualify for this 20-1 touchdown boost.

Sign up without a BetMGM promo code by clicking here and bet $10 to win $200 if your team scores a touchdown in Week 13.

BetMGM Promo Code for NFL Week 13

Remember, you don’t need a BetMGM promo code to redeem this insane bonus. Simply signing up and making an initial deposit of $10 or more is enough to qualify.

It’s also important to note that the outcome of your original wager has no effect on whether or not you win this touchdown bonus. Even if your team loses the game and you lose your bet, you can still win the $200 touchdown bonus.

In fact, your team could lose by 100 points, but as long as they score one touchdown, you can win big on this. Or, on the bright side, if your team wins, you will win the $200 touchdown bonus in addition to the winnings from your original wager.

In other words, BetMGM is giving you the chance to win two times on any NFL Week 13 game.

Signing Up Without a BetMGM Promo Code

There’s no need to take down a BetMGM promo code for this offer. Here is exactly what you need to do to redeem this touchdown bonus today:

Click here to sign up without a BetMGM promo code.

to sign up without a BetMGM promo code. Make a deposit of $10 or more into your account.

Place a $10 wager on any NFL team in Week 13.

Win $200 in bonuses if either team scores a TD.

NFL Teams Battle for the Playoffs

This is a massive week in the NFL. While fans of some teams are starting to look at the draft order for 2022, plenty of others are monitoring the playoff standings.

There are a handful of divisional games with major implications for this week. The Steelers-Ravens, Broncos-Chiefs, and Bills-Patriots all could help decide the winners of those divisions.

This BetMGM Sportsbook bonus is the easiest way for you to win on this action, whether you’re wagering on props, point spreads, or looking for the best NFL Week 13 upset picks.

Sign up without a BetMGM promo code by clicking here and bet $10 to win $200 if your team scores a touchdown in Week 13.