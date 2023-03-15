BetMGM promo code: Secure the $1,000 first bet offer for NCAA Tournament

As March Madness prepares to take over the sports calendar, prospective players can activate our BetMGM promo code offer to the new $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New BetMGM customers can take on the NCAA Tournament with our BetMGM promo code offer. The links within this post trigger the $1,000 First Bet Offer, which covers a qualifying loss with a complete bonus bet refund worth up to $1,000.

The stage is set for the Big Dance. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament began with the First Four on Tuesday and continues through the weekend with the Rounds of 64 and 32. While basketball fans fill out their brackets, use March Madness as an opportunity to win cold, hard cash on BetMGM. The site will cover any opening loss up to $1,000 with bonus bets, giving you more chances to score a sizable cash payout than you’ll have in your office bracket pool.

Apply our BetMGM promo code links here to secure the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for the NCAA Tournament.

BetMGM Promo Code Offer Triggers $1K First Bet Offer for March Madness

BetMGM is all about second chances. Unlike the teams who lose their tournament matchups this week, first-time BetMGM users will earn much-needed redemption through the $1,000 First Bet Offer.

Following a brief registration, place a qualifying cash deposit on any tournament game. Bet a No. 1 seed to cover, a No. 12 seed to pull off an upset, or an 8-9 battle to fly past its projected point total. A bet worth up to $1,000 that settles as a loss will deliver a full refund in bonus bets, while a win will nullify the First Bet Offer and return an expected cash profit.

BetMGM Promo Code Instructions

BetMGM’s $1,000 First Bet Offer arrives in time for the best postseason in sports. Use our step-by-step guide below to lock in the deal before the Round of 64 tips off on Thursday afternoon:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM promo code offer. Players won’t need to input a promo code.

Fill out all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Verify your playing area through a geolocation check to confirm you’re within a legal BetMGM state.

Deposit enough cash to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament market.

Get bonus bets worth your qualifying stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss.

BetMGM’s bonus bets are divided five ways, each stake worth 20% of the original bet. So a $1,000 loss returns five $200 bonus bets.

Enter Free Perfect Bracket Challenge

Everyone dreams of filling out the perfect bracket. If you think you have what it takes, sign up for BetMGM’s “March Matchups Tourney” to cement your spot in a no-brainer tournament.

BetMGM’s bracket challenge is free for all customers, so join today and fill out your bracket before games tip-off on Thursday. The player will the best bracket will win $100,000, a life-changing amount of cash for most bettors and sports fans. However, if you defy the odds and create a perfect bracket, you’ll win an unfathomable $10 million.

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code offer and head into March Madness with the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.