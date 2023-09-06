BetMGM promo code: NFL offers kick off with $1,500 Lions-Chiefs bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The BetMGM promo code to start up the new NFL season is now available, supplying new users with a $1,500 first bet offer to use on any Week 1 matchup. This included games like:

Lions vs. Chiefs

Eagles vs. Patriots

Bengals vs. Browns

In other words, in doesn’t matter which game you bet or on what day, the BetMGM promo code offer for NFL Week 1 is giving any new user the ability to catch bonus bets back on losing first wagers between $10 and $1,500. That range is important to note, as the sportsbook is catering to all different types of bettors with kickoff bonus.

BetMGM promo code: New NFL offer raises potential

Not only is it important to consider how this BetMGM promo code for NFL Week 1 stacks up against competing offers, it’s also worthwhile to have some historical context. For instance, for the vast majority of the last calendar year, BetMGM has offered users $1,000 in bonus bets paid back on losing wagers. This includes during high-leverage times like NFL Week 1 last season and Super Bowl 57. So, players are getting a bigger bonus to start this year.

Why?

It’s pretty simple — competition. FanDuel is offering users $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets, while DraftKings and bet365, among others, have similarly-structured bonuses available. Since BetMGM is going with the bet protection route, they’ve decided to make the offer more enticing than the standard $1,000 threshold. That said, there’s no need to go all-in with a larger bet, as a simple $10 wager will be paid back in bonus bets should it lose.

BetMGM promo code can be used for Lions-Chiefs

Players may feel free to utilize this bonus during the Sunday slate of games, but Lions vs. Chiefs presents the first opportunity for users to bet on regular season action with BetMGM promo code offer.

Kansas City remains favored by 5.5 points, but had been favored by as many as 7.5 points this summer and 6.5 as early as this week.

The absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones could present some vulnerability up front against a good Lions offensive line. On the other side of the ball, there is concern about tight end Travis Kelce’s availability. Should he miss, the Chiefs would have to adjust quickly to account for his loss.

As a practical example, let’s say a new user signs up and backs the Chiefs as a 5.5-point favorite, an understandable play given it’s Patrick Mahomes at home against an unproved Detroit team receiving a great deal of hype. However, let’s say the Lions keep it close or go on to win the game. If that bettor wagered $300 and lost, BetMGM would pay out $300 in bonus bets to help offset the loss. You can substitute that $300 for any number between $10 and $1,500.

How to Get Started

Want to lock in this BetMGM promo code offer for the return of NFL regular season games? It’s easy to do. Simply follow these steps:

Click this link.

Hit the landing page. Click through. No bonus code is needed.

Complete the registration form.

Make a $10+ first deposit. Begin wagering.