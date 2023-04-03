BetMGM promo code: Snag $1k bet for SDSU-UConn National Title Game

Go into tonight’s SDSU-UConn National Title Game with the latest BetMGM promo code offer. This is a rare opportunity for bettors to go big on one of the biggest games of the year.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

This BetMGM promo code offer will provide new players with a $1,000 first bet. Sign up and place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on SDSU-UConn. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets equaling the original stake.

Few expected to see this matchup in the National Title Game, but here we are. UConn has dominated opponents from start to finish in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, San Diego State is winning with late-game heroics. BetMGM Sportsbook has competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for SDSU-UConn tonight. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with a $1,000 first bet. Here’s a deeper dive into the nitty-gritty details of this exclusive offer.

New players can use this link to activate this BetMGM promo code and grab a $1,000 first bet for the National Title Game.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Promo Code

First things first, let’s take a look at how new players can activate this offer. It only takes a few minutes to sign up, grab this $1,000 first bet, and start playing. Follow the step-by-step guide below to begin:

Click here to automatically activate this offer without a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer without a promo code. Set up a new account by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on UConn, SDSU, or any other game this week.

BetMGM Promo Code: Score $1K SDSU-UConn Offer

This BetMGM promo is providing bettors with a ton of flexibility going into the week. Place a real money wager up to $1,000 on any matchup. If that bet loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

Although we expect to see a ton of interest in the National Title Game tonight, there are tons of other options in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The NBA and NHL seasons are winding down as the playoffs approach. Meanwhile, the 2023 MLB regular season is just starting up.

Picking winners is still half the battle when it comes to this promo, but bettors can have peace of mind knowing there is a refund coming if that first bet loses.

SDSU-UConn Odds

It’s no surprise to see UConn as a significant favorite entering this game. San Diego State continues to defy the odds with late comebacks and buzzer-beaters. Meanwhile, UConn has been bludgeoning every team they face. But we all know that anything is possible in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at the spread, moneyline, and total points for the National Title Game at BetMGM Sportsbook:

San Diego State: +7.5 (-110) // Over 132.5 (-110) // +300

UConn: -7.5 (-110) // Under 132.5 (-110) // -375

New players can use this link to activate this BetMGM promo code and grab a $1,000 first bet for the National Title Game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.