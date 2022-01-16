BetMGM mobile sports betting to launch in New York Monday: January 2022 new sign-up offer, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

BetMGM, another giant on the mobile sports betting scene, announced that it will launch in New York on Monday — adding another major option for bettors in the Empire State and the official betting partner of the Knicks, Rangers, and Madison Square Garden.

“With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform. A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition.”

Through its partnership with Madison Square Garden, BetMGM will be able to offer VIP experiences for customers at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” and world-class experiences at local MGM Resorts properties such as Empire City Casino in Yonkers and the Borgata in New Jersey.

Bet MGM’s launch in New York will also coincide with the final matchup of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, which will feature an all-NFC-West matchup as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

