BetMGM Suns-Nuggets bonus code unlocks $1,000 first bet on Game 2

Game 2 of Suns-Nuggets means new customers in eligible states can secure a $1,000 first bet for the big game with our BetMGM Suns-Nuggets bonus code links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Use our BetMGM Suns-Nuggets bonus code links to activate the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer on BetMGM. First-time bettors will get a full refund in bonus bets if their qualifying bet worth up to $1,000 settles as a loss.

“The King of Sportsbooks” is where prospective players should bet on tonight’s must-see showdown between the Suns and Nuggets. Denver, which clinched homecourt advantage through the Western Conference Playoffs, is a 4.5-point favorite over the four-seed Phoenix. Tonight, the Nuggets will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series, although the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Suns came into the series as the favorite.

BetMGM’s First Bet Offer lets you target your favorite Game 2 prop with up to $1,000 and rewards a loss with a bonus bet do-over.

Take on Game 2 of Suns-Nuggets with a $1,000 First Bet Offer, available through our BetMGM Suns-Nuggets bonus code links here.

BetMGM Suns-Nuggets Bonus Code: Place Fully-Backed $1K Bet

As Phoenix and Denver continue their nail-biting series, BetMGM customers won’t have to sweat Game 1. Any prospective bettor who signs up through this post will qualify for the $1,000 First Bet Offer, providing a much-needed security blanket for those wanting to risk three or four figures on tonight’s matchup.

Create an account, add your cash deposit, then head to the Suns-Nuggets betting market. BetMGM has countless options that extend far beyond the surface-level props, like spread and point total. Place your bet, then sit back and enjoy the game. A victory for your first bet unlocks cash winnings, but a loss of up to $1,000 fetches a complete return in bonus bets. The bonus bets are good for winning cash off Suns-Nuggets, another NBA playoff series, or a different sport this weekend.

Activating BetMGM Suns-Nuggets Bonus Code Links

Without further ado, here’s how prospective bettors in a legal betting state can grab the $1,000 First Bet Offer for Suns-Nuggets:

Click here to launch BetMGM’s registration page. There’s no official Suns-Nuggets bonus code for new users.

Enter information into each required field and complete registration.

Fund your sportsbook account with a qualifying cash deposit.

Use your first cash bet on Suns-Nuggets. The promotion is only effective for wagers up to $1,000.

Get bonus bets worth your opening stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Wins cancel the First Bet Offer and pay standard cash rewards.

Any qualifying loss returns five bonus bets worth 20% of your stake. So if you bet and lose $1,000 on tonight’s game, BetMGM will fill your account with five $200 bonus bets.

Booker Boost

Despite playing alongside a former MVP and scoring champion in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker is Phoenix’s top option. If you buy into Booker’s ascension to superstar status, BetMGM’s Lion’s Boost is a must-bet.

Tonight’s Lion’s Boost placed +350 odds (prev. +260) on 30+ points from Booker and a Suns victory. The easier leg of this juiced parlay might be the Booker part, as the 26-year-old averaged 37.2 points in Phoenix’s five-game victory over the Clippers in Round 1. However, a Suns victory (+135 moneyline) is well within reach if Booker continues scoring at a torrid pace.

Click here to unlock a $1,000 First Bet Offer with our BetMGM Suns-Nuggets bonus code links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.