BetMGM Super Bowl promo code: the $1,000 first bet offer is now live

Before the Chiefs and Eagles kick off Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, our BetMGM Super Bowl promo code links activate the site’s latest $1,000 First Bet Offer for new customers.

First-time BetMGM customers who lock in our BetMGM Super Bowl promo code offer qualify for BetMGM’s $1,000 First Bet Offer. Place up to $1,000 on Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles and receive a full refund in bonus bets after a loss.

The stakes are high for the Chiefs and Eagles, the last two teams left in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite according to BetMGM, but these teams have been neck-and-neck statistically all season, even finishing with identical 14-3 records. After opening a new BetMGM account, “The King of Sportsbooks” will cover any loss on the game worth up to $1,000, giving you peace of mind while you watch the fun unfold on Sunday.

BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Code: Score $1K Bet for Big Game

As prospective bettors search for a can’t-miss welcome offer, look no further than BetMGM’s $1,000 First Bet Offer. BetMGM allows bettors to place up to a grand on the Super Bowl and still end up with bonus bets in their pocket after a loss.

Start by triggering the links and banners within this post, then head to the Chiefs-Eagles betting market and place a qualifying bet. BetMGM covers your qualifying stake up to $1,000, meaning a loss will return bonus bets worth your original amount. So if you bet $200 on the Chiefs +1.5, you’ll win cash if Kansas City covers or earn $200 in bonus bets if Philadelphia wins by two or more.

BetMGM separates its bonus bet refunds into five pieces. So a $1,000 loss returns five $200 bonus bets, giving players multiple chances to build their bankroll with cold, hard cash.

Activating Our BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Code

BetMGM registration is a stress-free experience for first-time customers. However, we’ve expedited the process by listing each necessary step for securing the site’s $1,000 First Bet Offer.

Here’s how to place a $1,000 Super Bowl bet on the house:

Fill out all account information and verify your playing area to complete registration.

Make a cash deposit using one of the approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible Chiefs-Eagles betting market.

Earn a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. Winning tickets nullify the welcome offer and produce a standard cash payout.

Recent Betting Trends Favor Eagles

Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite for Super Bowl LVII, according to BetMGM. Based on recent history, that bodes well for the Birds this Sunday.

Betting favorites have won three of the last four Super Bowls and four of the past six. Conveniently, the Eagles were one of the underdog victors after beating the Patriots in 2018, while the Chiefs were on the losing end of the other upset when they lost to the Buccaneers in 2021. Additionally, last year’s Rams squad was the first favorite that failed to cover the spread since the Steelers in 2009.

