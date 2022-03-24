BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code offers wild $200 3-pointer bonus

The BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code to snag a $200 bonus gives bettors huge value for a huge run of college hoops action. Players can Bet $10, Win $200 if any team in the tournament makes a three-pointer. This is essentially a no-brainer bet.

The BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code has a 20-1 odds boost available on any team to make a three. Bettors who sign up via any of the links on this page will not need to input a special bonus code.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

CBB OFFER CLAIM OFFER

No matter which team a player wagers on, it’s all but a guarantee that the team will connect on at least one shot from beyond the arc. In fact, it would make national sports news if a team somehow missed every three-point attempt. As such, bettors who opt-into this promo should earn a sizable $200 bonus.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if any team Thursdayor Friday makes a three-pointer with no BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code necessary.

Bet $10, Win $200 without a BetMGM Sweet 16 Promo Code

BetMGM has an incredible promo available for new users who register during the NCAA Tournament. Players can turn a mere $10 wager into a $200 bonus that is as close to a lock as possible. This bonus will convey as long as a team in the Sweet 16 makes a three-pointer. Every team is expected to connect on multiple shots from downtown.

With that in mind, bettors who want to earn a 20x multiplier on their first wager should strongly consider signing up for this Bet $10, Win $200 with this BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code. This offer is available in states where the BetMGM app is available, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, and more.

Additional Promo for March Madness

There is another fantastic offer besides the BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code available for bettors to opt-into ahead of the Sweet 16 action. All BetMGM users can opt-into the Parlay Plus promo to get a profit boost of up to 40%. This is a tiered profit boost promo, so bettors will earn an increased profit boost percentage based on how many legs a winning parlay consists of.

If a bettor’s 4- or 5-leg parlay wins, they’ll earn a profit boost of 15% or 20%, respectively. Bettors who see their 6- or 7-leg palay win will get a profit boost of 30% or 40% in free bets. Players can then use the free bets on other bets in the promo. If you opt-into this offer, be sure you’ve opted-in before placing the bet.

How to Register without a BetMGM Sweet 16 Promo Code

New users interested in this Bet $10, Win $200 promo must first sign up for a BetMGM account. Players will not need a BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code, because our links automatically apply any code needed for this offer. Here’s how to sign up:

Click here to register with BetMGM.

to register with BetMGM. Fill in the required information fields.

Select a funding method.

Make a first deposit of $10 or more to unlock the promo.

Place a $10 moneyline bet on any college team playing in the Sweet 16.

Players will get a $200 bonus if any team in the tournament makes a three-pointer. If the user’s team wins its game, the bettor will also receive winnings from the moneyline bet.

Bet $10, Win $200 if a team makes a three-pointer in the NCAA Tournament with no BetMGM Sweet 16 promo code required when you click here.