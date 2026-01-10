Betr Picks Promo Code AMNY: Get $210 Bonus for Any NFL Wild Card Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Step into the action during NFL Wild Card Weekend with Betr picks promo code AMNY. New players will qualify for $210 in total bonuses with this offer. Start signing up by clicking here .

Set up a new account to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. Additionally, players can claim up to $200 in deposit bonuses with a 50% first deposit match. Grab $210 in total bonuses to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer and more.

This is one of the best weekends to be a football fan. There are six NFL playoff games across three days, which means there is no shortage of options for daily fantasy players on Betr. These sign-up bonuses are the perfect head start during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Click here and apply Betr picks promo code AMNY to qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus and up to $200 in deposit bonuses.

Betr Picks Promo Code AMNY: Activate $210 Bonus

Betr Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + $200 Deposit Bonus With 50% Match Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

These bonuses provide players with opportunities to win straight cash. There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this offer. Betr will unlock a $10 bonus for players immediately following registration.

The first deposit match is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of players. For example, someone who makes an initial deposit of $100 will receive a $50 bonus. Make a cash deposit of $400 to recoup the maximum $200 bonus.

At this point, players will have $210 in bonuses to use on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. This is the perfect way to test out the app, which is available via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

How to Secure Betr Picks Promo Code AMNY

Creating a new account on Betr is the only way to secure these bonuses. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code AMNY to qualify for both of these bonuses.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code AMNY to qualify for both of these bonuses. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. This will unlock the $10 sign-up bonus.

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods. Players will receive a 50% match for up to $200 in deposit bonuses.

Use the $210 in bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, UFC and more.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Matchups

Wild Card Weekend kicks off with two games on Saturday. The Rams are on the road in Carolina, but should have the edge over the inconsistent Panthers. The second game features one of the best rivalries in the NFL. The Bears will host the Packers as these NFC North rivals battle for a spot in the Divisional Round. Here is a closer look at the full NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule: