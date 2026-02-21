Betr Promo Code AMNY: Get $210 Bonus for Duke-Michigan + NBA Picks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win basketball bonuses with Betr promo code AMNY. New players can secure a $10 sign-up bonus along with $200 in deposit bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

This is the perfect way for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this weekend. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA and college basketball on Saturday. Take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer on Betr.

Betr Promo Code AMNY: Score $210 in Bonuses

Below is a quick overview of the welcome offer details on Betr:

Betr Promo Code AMNY New Betr User Offer $210 bonus ($10 bonus + 50% deposit match up to $200) Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2026

The Betr welcome offer provides a distinct two-part incentive for basketball fans looking to get involved with tonight’s contest. Upon successfully registering for an account, players automatically receive a $10 bonus. This is immediately followed by a 50% deposit match up to $200. To maximize this portion of the offer, a $400 initial deposit is required. Together, these components bring the total potential bonus to $210, providing substantial extra funds to utilize during the Knicks vs. Rockets broadcast.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers who reside in a participating state and meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction. By claiming the offer before the 8:30 PM EST tip-off, eligible users can secure their bonus funds in time to engage with the scheduled NBA regular season action between New York and Houston.

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Preview, Odds

This primetime matchup at “The Mecca” features plenty of star power, giving Betr users numerous options for their Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) entries. We have compiled the player prop markets for the top scorers in this game to help identify value on the board. Below are the top seven players by points total projections for Saturday’s contest:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 25.5 Alperen Sengun 17.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 Amen Thompson 15.5 Mikal Bridges 14.5 OG Anunoby 14.5 Jabari Smith 13.5

While Jalen Brunson carries the highest expectation of the night with a projection set at 25.5 points, especially as he looks to lead the Knicks back to the win column, the data points toward significant value for the visiting Houston Rockets.

Center Alperen Sengun enters the game with a points total of 17.5. However, regular season statistics show Sengun averaging 20.5 points per game over 47 appearances. Similarly, Houston’s Amen Thompson presents a statistical opportunity. His projection is set at 15.5 points for Saturday’s game, yet he has averaged 17.5 points per game through 53 contests this season.

Activating Betr Promo Code AMNY for Saturday’s Game

New users can follow the steps below to claim the welcome offer before the action begins at Madison Square Garden.

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. Enter the required personal information to verify your identity. Enter Promo Code: When prompted, enter Promo Code AMNY. This step is required to unlock the welcome offer. Receive Sign-Up Bonus: Once the account is successfully registered and verified, a $10 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the banking section and select one of the available secure payment methods. Claim Deposit Match: Betr provides a 50% match on your first deposit up to $200. While a $400 deposit is necessary to claim the maximum $200 bonus, users are not required to deposit the full amount; you will receive a bonus equal to 50% of whatever amount you choose to initially deposit.

Once these steps are complete, the total bonus funds (up to $210) will be available for use on Saturday’s NBA matchup in New York or other markets available on the platform.