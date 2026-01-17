Betr Promo Code AMNY: Get $210 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round Picks (Jan. 17)

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Daily fantasy players have an opportunity to start locking in bonuses this weekend with Betr promo code AMNY. New players will have the chance to score a $210 bonus ahead of these NFL Divisional Round games. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account to secure a guaranteed $10 sign-up bonus. New players will also be eligible for up to $200 in bonuses with a 50% first deposit match.

Although these bonuses apply to a wide range of markets, we know most daily fantasy players will be focusing on the NFL this weekend. There are four different games to choose from on Saturday and Sunday. Betr will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the NFL Divisional Round. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to activate Betr promo code AMNY to qualify for a $210 sign-up bonus.

Betr Promo Code AMNY: How to Sign Up

Betr Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Daily Discounts, Nukes, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY Staff

Before we take a look at the NFL matchups this weekend, here is a quick breakdown of the registration process on Betr:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code AMNY.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code AMNY. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create an account. This will unlock a $10 sign-up bonus.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit. Players will receive a 50% match for up to $200 in deposit bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL Divisional Round, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

Claim $210 Bonus With Betr Promo Code AMNY

This is a unique offer because it comes with two different types of bonuses. Remember, new users will recieve a $10 bonus immediately after creating an account.

The deposit match puts the power in the hands of the players. Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and receive a 50% match. Players can start with up to $200 in bonuses using this 50% match.

This Betr promo can act as a head start for daily fantasy players. Start using these bonuses to make picks on the NFL Divisional Round games or any other matchup this weekend. There should be something for every sports fan.

NFL Divisional Round Preview

The NFL Divisional Round kicks off with the Denver Broncos hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. This is an opportunity for football fans to make picks and build entries on the biggest stars in the sport. The second Saturday game features the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks against the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers. Seattle might be without Sam Darnold, who is dealing with an oblique injury.

