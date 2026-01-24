Betr Promo Code AMNY: Snag $210 Bonus for UFC 324, NBA, NFL Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Set up a new account with Betr promo code AMNY and start making picks this weekend. New players can start with $210 in total bonuses and start making picks on the NFL, UFC, NBA, college basketball, soccer and more. Click here to redeem this offer.

Create a new account and secure $210 in total bonuses. New players will receive a $10 bonus after signing up. From there, secure up to $200 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match.

There is no shortage of options this weekend. UFC 324 will feature Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje fighting for the interim lightweight belt. Not to mention, the AFC and NFC Championship games are on Sunday. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan on Betr.

Click here and apply Betr promo code AMNY to secure a $10 sign-up bonus along with a $200 deposit bonus.

Betr Promo Code AMNY Offers $210 in Bonuses

Betr Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 NFL Championship Weekend Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY Staff

This is an opportunity for players to claim two types of bonuses. Set up a new account on Betr to secure the $10 sign-up bonus. Creating an account is all it takes to lock in this offer.

Next, make a cash deposit using any of the available payment methods. Popular options include online banking, PayPal, credit cards, debit cards and Apple Pay. Remember, Betr will provide a 50% match up to $200 on this initial deposit. For example, someone who deposits $200 will receive $100 in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Betr Promo Code AMNY

Creating an account on Betr is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up and start reaping the rewards in a matter of minutes:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Apply promo code AMNY to qualify for both of these bonuses.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. This will unlock a $10 sign-up bonus.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods. Players will receive a 50% match for up to $200 in bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks and build entries on the NFL, UFC 324, NBA, college basketball and more.

NFL Championship Weekend Preview

There are tons of different options available on Betr this weekend, but we expect to see a lot of interest in Sunday’s NFL games. Set up a new account and start making picks on Broncos-Patriots or Seahawks-Rams. Denver will be without its quarterback after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury during the Divisional Round. It’s up to Jarrett Stidham to lead the Broncos, but he’ll have help from Denver’s top-notch defense.

The NFC Championship Game is a rubber match. The Seahawks and Rams split the season series, with the home team winning each time. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are trying to get back to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold is looking to prove everyone wrong and get to the big game. Betr has tons of different ways to make picks on these NFL games.