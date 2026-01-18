Betr Promo Code AMNY: Snag $210 Bonus on Sunday NFL Divisional Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Daily fantasy players who activate Betr promo code AMNY can go all in on the NFL Divisional Round games. New players will have two chances to win bonuses on Patriots-Texans and Bears-Rams. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. Additionally, new players will be eligible for a 50% first deposit match. These new users will receive up to $200 in bonuses with this 50% match.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks are awaiting their opponents after taking care of business on Saturday. Daily fantasy players who take advantage of this Betr promo will have $210 in total bonuses to use on Sunday’s games. It’s also worth noting that these bonuses apply to other sports like the NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football and more.

Betr Promo Code AMNY: Secure $210 in Bonuses

Betr Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 NFL Divisional Round Matchups Patriots vs. Texans (Winner plays at Denver) & Bears vs. Rams (Winner plays at Seattle) Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY Staff

Creating a new account on Betr is a quick and hassle-free process. As soon as players set up a new profile, they will receive a $10 sign-up bonus. But don’t forget about the 50% first deposit match as well.

New users will need to make a cash deposit of $400 to secure the full $200 bonus. From there, new users will have $210 in total bonuses to use on the NFL Divisional Round games or any other market available on Betr.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code AMNY

Remember, these bonuses are only available for first-time players. For a detailed outline of the registration process, refer to the breakdown below:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code AMNY to qualify for both of these bonuses.

to start signing up. Apply promo code AMNY to qualify for both of these bonuses. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.) That will unlock the initial $10 sign-up bonus for new players.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available payment methods. Players will receive a 50% deposit match for up to $200 in bonuses.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL Divisional Round or any other market this weekend. Each bonus represents an opportunity to win straight cash.

Making Picks on the NFL Divisional Round

The NFL playoffs are living up to the hype so far, and we expect that to continue on Sunday. The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans in the first game of the doubleheader. Will Drake Maye be able to solve this dominant Houston defense?

The Chicago Bears are never out of a game. Chicago’s late-game heroics shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams won’t go down quietly. Betr will have tons of ways to make picks and build entries on the NFL Divisional Round games. Start by making higher or lower picks on your favorite players like Stafford, Maye, Caleb Williams, Woody Marks, Puka Nacua and more.